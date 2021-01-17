Home News Featured News Alamak! IKEA misprints reusable bags, sells them as limited edition

Despite misprinting bags, IKEA rectified the situation with a discounted save.

Photo: FB screengrab/Alicia Cho

Hana O

Singapore — A typo in IKEA Singapore’s KLAMBY reusable shopping bag resulted in a discount on its price. The store has admitted to the mistake with an “alamak” and has since tagged the shopping bag as a “limited edition” item that “won’t be back”.

On Friday (Jan 15), Facebook user Alicia Cho took to social media to highlight a discovery at the IKEA Tampines outlet. “Ikea has S$1.90 reusable bag coz (sic) of their printing error…I wonder who approved the design before printing…how can make such a mistake,” read the caption.

This was the photo uploaded.

Photo: FB screengrab/Alicia Cho

Upon closer look, it appears that the IKEA website was missing the letter “m” in “.com.sg.”

IKEA is aware of the typo and admitted it in the product description hanging above the KLAMBY aisle. They entitled it “Limited, Unique, Alamak…”

“At IKEA, it’s OK to make a mistake. We printed the wrong website address on the KLAMBY reusable bag but because it’s reusable, we won’t scrap them. They’re limited edition and they won’t be back!” said the popular Swedish furniture and home accessories store.

Photo: FB screengrab/Alicia Cho

A quick look online at www.ikea.com.sg shows that the bags with the typo were also used and are being sold at the same price. They were used during the marketing photoshoot for the product. However, there was no indication in the web posting that there was a misprint on the bag.

Photo: Taken from IKEA website

