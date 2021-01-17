Kim Lim receives Covid-19 vaccination as part of healthcare sector

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Socialite Kim Lim has just received the Covid-19 vaccination as part of the healthcare sector.

The 29-year-old billionaire heiress and founder of an aesthetic brand received her vaccine together with some of her staff.

Kim documented her experience on Instagram on Thursday (Jan 14). At first, she was reluctant, but then she decided to “go for it” after much research and deliberation.

“Wanted to do it for my team too so they know it’s ok to take the vaccine. 💪🏻,” she said, according to Mothership.sg on Friday (Jan 15).

Kim said the process was smooth and well-organised. She shared more about the day via her Instagram Stories as well.

Kim explained that General Practitioner (GP) Clinics are also part of her portfolio, thus making her and her staff eligible for the vaccine. She encouraged everyone to take the vaccine when it is more widely available.

Vaccinations became available on Dec 30 last year. A 46-year-old senior staff nurse was the first to receive the vaccine in Singapore that day.

The Ministry of Health said that public healthcare institutions will progressively arrange for their staff to be vaccinated on-premises.

Born in 1992, Kim is the daughter of Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim. Despite her social media presence on Instagram where she has more than 267,000 followers, Kim keeps a relatively low-profile family life. She has a child and even kept the pregnancy out of the public eye.

However, her connections with high-profile celebrities like Christiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Big Bang’s Seungri has brought her into the limelight frequently. Described as a down-to-earth person, Kim spends a substantial amount of her time doing charity work.

Despite being one of the two children of Peter Lim, Kim maintains she had an ordinary childhood and that she only knew of his wealth in her adolescence.

Kim’s parents divorced when she was four years old. Recounting the seven-year-long divorce to an interviewer in 2019, she described it as:

“… the darkest period of [her life]”.

The messy divorce ended in 2002, but Kim still remembers shuttling between her parents’ homes every two to three days. Her father married Cherie Lim in 2003. /TISG