‘We will defend it until the very last moment’: Singaporeans lament discontinuation of Yakult’s orange flavor

SINGAPORE: News that Yakult Singapore will be discontinuing its Orange flavour in favour of the new Peach flavour has hit Singaporean fans hard, with some even declaring they will “defend it until the very last moment.”

The move marks the first time the company has refreshed its flavour line-up in Singapore since 1980, when the fat- and gluten-free probiotic beverage was introduced with orange, grape and apple flavours alongside the original version.

Production of the orange flavour will stop at the end of June, after which remaining stocks will be sold while supplies last.

The decision has sparked an emotional response online, with many consumers expressing disappointment at the loss of a drink they have enjoyed for decades.

One netizen wrote, “I am extremely disappointed. My mood for the whole day is ruined.”

Another commenter vowed, “I will defend Orange Flavor until the very last moment.”

Yakult Singapore managing director Masaaki Sunami said the company had received numerous requests from customers over the years to introduce additional flavours to the local market, with peach emerging as one of the most sought-after options.

According to Mr Sunami, the original Yakult remains the most popular variant in Singapore, followed by the grape and apple flavours.

While acknowledging that the orange version has cultivated a loyal fan base, he said the company was forced to make a choice between retaining the orange and introducing peach because of production capacity limitations at its Singapore manufacturing facility.

“When evaluating the options, we found that Yakult Peach had performed very well in other markets and was particularly popular with consumers internationally. Based on those results and our assessment of future growth opportunities, we decided to discontinue orange and introduce peach instead,” he said.

The MD added, “We understand that some consumers may miss the orange flavour, especially those who have enjoyed it for many years. However, we believe the peach option offers a strong alternative and are encouraged by its success in other countries.”

The strong reaction from consumers has prompted discussion about why the removal of a single beverage flavour has generated such an emotional response.

Experts told CNA that the public reaction appears to be driven by more than just the drink itself. They noted that food and beverages are often deeply connected to personal memories, identity and nostalgia, particularly when associated with childhood experiences.

For many Singaporeans, Yakult has been a familiar presence throughout their lives, making the disappearance of a long-standing flavour feel like the loss of a small but meaningful part of the past.

Some experts also pointed out that the discontinuation of a product can sometimes attract more attention than the product received while it was still widely available. The prospect of a product disappearing can fuel nostalgia, spark intense online discussions and generate significant media interest, sometimes elevating its cultural significance even further.

Consumers curious about the new addition will not have to wait long. Yakult Peach is scheduled to be available through home delivery services from July 1, before arriving in supermarkets on July 6. Retail prices are expected to start at around S$3.50 per multipack.

Whether the new peach flavour can win over loyal orange-flavour fans remains to be seen, but for now, many Singaporeans are preparing to savour what may be their final bottles of a drink that has been part of the local market for more than four decades.