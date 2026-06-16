‘Two global powerhouses unite’: Mayor of London in Singapore on official visit

SINGAPORE: Sadiq Khan, who has been the Mayor of London since 2016, is in Singapore, where he is to deliver the keynote lecture at the World Cities Summit.

On Sunday (June 14), Mr Khan posted a photo of himself on social media with Marina Bay Sands as a backdrop.

“This is what it looks like when two global powerhouses unite. Delighted to be here to bang the drum for London and supercharge the strong ties between our countries,” he wrote in the caption.

FB screengrab/ Sadiq Khan

A few hours later, he posted photos of tasting the hawker fare at Lau Pa Sat, writing that he had “sampled some iconic local dishes.”

Mr Khan’s address at the World Cities Summit is Sadiq in honour of London having won the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize for 2026. The capital of the United Kingdom was awarded in March for its achievements in urban development, innovation, and strategic leadership.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke at the Summit on Monday morning, calling London “an outstanding example” for how cities are able to address complex challenges. He noted how the city’s nine million people benefited from London creating the largest clean air zone in the world, and how it has achieved milestones in social equity and transport.

The Prime Minister underlined that London was able to do this due to collaborative efforts between the government, businesses, and local communities, and congratulated Mr Khan for a job well done.

“There is much to learn from London and our past Laureate cities, as well as the cities receiving Special Mentions – both this year and past. Each has made meaningful progress in addressing specific urban challenges, and each offers valuable lessons for cities around the world,” said PM Wong.

In Singapore, Mr Khan introduced a £7 million (S$12 million) global tourism and investment initiative designed to promote London to visitors and businesses. He will be meeting with key developers and real estate groups in Singapore, as well as engaging with the Housing Delivery Board to look into new ways of delivering public housing in London.

The Mayor will also attend the King’s Birthday Party, hosted by the British High Commission in Singapore.

Following his Singapore trip, Mr Khan will head to Tokyo for two days to explore more opportunities for trade partnerships between the United Kingdom and Japan. /TISG

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