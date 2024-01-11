SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has issued a voluntary recall for its ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey (article number 60461197), in response to potential thermal burn and electric shock hazards associated with the product. Customers who own this specific charger are strongly advised to discontinue its use immediately and reach out to IKEA for a full refund.

The safety concern arises from the possibility of the power cable becoming damaged or broken, particularly after extended use where it may be wrapped around the charger or bent back and forth. This damage may lead to thermal burns and electric shock, prompting IKEA to take swift action in recalling the fast charger.

As of now, no incidents related to the recalled product have been reported in Singapore.

Customers can identify the affected charger by checking for the model number ICPSW5-40-1, which is located on the label on the backside of the USB charger.

IKEA has urged affected customers to return the charger to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required for the refund process.

IKEA, in a statement, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the recall and reassured customers that their commitment to safety remains unwavering. The company encourages affected individuals to act promptly in discontinuing the use of the charger and seeking a refund to ensure the well-being of all consumers.