Home News

IKEA recalls fast charger due to burn and electric shock risks

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 11, 2024
Ikea

SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has issued a voluntary recall for its ÅSKSTORM 40W USB charger dark grey (article number 60461197), in response to potential thermal burn and electric shock hazards associated with the product. Customers who own this specific charger are strongly advised to discontinue its use immediately and reach out to IKEA for a full refund.

The safety concern arises from the possibility of the power cable becoming damaged or broken, particularly after extended use where it may be wrapped around the charger or bent back and forth. This damage may lead to thermal burns and electric shock, prompting IKEA to take swift action in recalling the fast charger.

As of now, no incidents related to the recalled product have been reported in Singapore.

Customers can identify the affected charger by checking for the model number ICPSW5-40-1, which is located on the label on the backside of the USB charger.

See also  Netizen gets riled up about posts condemning queues at Ikea before circuit breaker started

IKEA has urged affected customers to return the charger to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required for the refund process.

IKEA, in a statement, expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the recall and reassured customers that their commitment to safety remains unwavering. The company encourages affected individuals to act promptly in discontinuing the use of the charger and seeking a refund to ensure the well-being of all consumers.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

S’poreans wonder if Grab’s full return to office is a ‘retrenchment exercise’ or ‘indirect layoffs’

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

S’poreans shocked & dismayed at clinic that provided teleconsultations lasting 1 minute or even less

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore scientists develop grain-sized soft robots for targeted drug delivery

October 25, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

18yo dental assistant, who works 11 hours daily for S$1.59K/month salary asks, “Are these hours and this pay the norm in Singapore?”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says she’s forced to wake up at 5:40am to work without any rest in between and can only sleep at 12-1 am

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Public sector worker says he’s “waiting eagerly for more layoffs” in Singapore if S’poreans don’t “let go of their ego, chasing private sector jobs”

October 28, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Education

TikTok degree program: Could this be the next “big thing” in the education frontier for Singaporean youth?

October 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.