Morning Digest, Apr 20

VIDEO: S’pore clinic staff kicks baby carriage, heated argument with mother, child pleaded they stop fighting

A video of a clinic nurse kicking a pram in front of a crying child has gone viral on social media, sparking criticisms among netizens.

Facebook page Wake Up, Singapore shared the TikTok video on Monday (April 18) with the caption, “What is happening?? Feel so sad for the poor crying child.”

SPF tweets appeal for 12yo Chinese girl missing since April 16

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) tweeted an appeal on Monday night (April 18) regarding a missing person named Ms Jasmine Ng Jing Yan. The 12-year-old Chinese girl has been missing since April 16 at 10:15 pm and was last seen at Blk 187B Rivervale Dr.

Migrant workers’ advocate & HOME founder Bridget Tan dies, she was a ‘true friend and ally of the migrants’

Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) founder Ms Bridget Tan, 73, has passed away on Monday (April 18).

HOME announced the news in a Facebook post on Monday, noting that Ms Tan suffered a stroke in February 2014 and spent the last few years in Batam.

VIDEO: Will Smith slaps Thanos as Marvel hero in comical meme

Will Smith fans and sympathizers have gone the extra mile for their favourite celebrity, casting him as a hero in Marvel’s Universe confronting evil villain Thanos in a meme that’s gaining traction since Friday. (April 15)

The latest viral meme is by Dubai based content creator Hunain B. Riaz where Smith dresses up as one of the Avengers and enters another dimension in order to slap Thanos.

8 Soft Skills You Need For Work

It is not an easy time to be joining the workforce. The days of getting a university degree and staying at one job for the long haul are a thing of the past. These days people need to specialize, constantly up-skill and be ready to switch jobs at the drop of a hat.

That notwithstanding, certain things hold true even today, and these include equipping oneself with the necessary soft skills to hold you in good stead in your career. Some of these are listening skills, teamwork, communication, a positive attitude, and the ability to hold difficult conversations. Many of which are not generally taught in a traditional curriculum.

