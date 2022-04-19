Home News VIDEO: S'pore clinic staff kicks baby carriage, heated argument with mother, child...

VIDEO: S’pore clinic staff kicks baby carriage, heated argument with mother, child pleaded they stop fighting

Photo: FB screengrab/Wake Up Singapore

“The staff should probably be more tolerant of such RUDE patient. This mother suddenly turned angelic when she saw someone taking video of them. Really know how to act...Education starts from home so please set a good example if you really love and care for your OWN child.” — Netizen

By Hana O
A video of a clinic nurse kicking a pram in front of a crying child has gone viral on social media, sparking criticisms among netizens.

Facebook page Wake Up, Singapore shared the TikTok video on Monday (April 18) with the caption, “What is happening?? Feel so sad for the poor crying child.”

The video showed two women engaged in a heated argument and a boy who pleaded they stop fighting.

In another post by Wake Up, Singapore, it appears that the altercation started inside the Everhealth Medical and Everhealth Family clinic in Bukit Batok.

The 41-second clip showed the mother in front of the clinic counter while the child waited beside her.

The mother was seen shoving a pile of papers on the counter in the direction of the receptionist.

Photo: FB screengrab/Wake Up Singapore

Before stepping outside, the mother also pushed some of the brochures on display.

Photo: FB screengrab/Wake Up Singapore

Photo: FB screengrab/Wake Up Singapore

As the clinic staff returned to her post, the mother was caught on camera throwing a card-like item at the receptionist, while the latter threatened to throw another object her way.

Photo: FB screengrab/Wake Up Singapore

The receptionist then followed the mother and son as they stepped outside.

The now-deleted TikTok video in front of the clinic started with the staff kicking the pram in frustration.

Photo: FB screengrab/Wake Up Singapore

“Let’s stop talking!” the boy pleaded, while the two women shouted at one another.

The mother was heard saying, “Why are you so rude to the customers? I don’t understand?”

She then threatened to call the police, to which the boy replied, “No, mummy, please don’t!”

According to Coconuts.co, the argument started with a medical leave issue.

In a public statement on its Facebook page on Monday night, the clinic apologized for the incident.

“We would like to apologize for causing public alarm over the Tik Tok video taken this morning outside our clinic. Please give us some time to look into the matter with the parties concerned. Thank you all for your understanding!” said Everhealth Medical & Everhealth Family Clinic.

Members from the online community noted that an investigation must be done, and an apology issued specifically to the traumatized child.

Others said that even if the mother started the fight, the clinic staff should not have behaved violently.

“The mother may have started it, but with your staff’s violent behaviour after that, who will dare to visit your clinic?” asked Facebook user Tze-Yang Rex Chan.

“The child is the innocent party in this, and it is crucial that as adults, we must be positive examples to him.”

Facebook user Alex added, “You are in the healthcare industry. You should train your staff to be compassionate and caring towards all. Shouting and kicking in front of young children, what type of moral and behaviour is this to the boy?”

The video also garnered multiple comments, tagging the Ministry of Health and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung to address the incident. /TISG

Parents of toddler disappointed that ang mohs who threw signboard at their child at Keong Saik not charged and given ‘stern warning’ only

