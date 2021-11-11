Home News Featured News Ang Moh teen probed after flinging signage at child standing outside temple...

Ang Moh teen probed after flinging signage at child standing outside temple in Keong Saik

An individual found guilty of being a public nuisance could face a $2,000 fine, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Those found guilty of dishonest misappropriation of property could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

By Obbana Rajah
- Advertisement -

Singapore — After a teen from a group flung a ‘Wet floor’ sign at a child standing nearby on Tuesday (Nov 9), the four teenagers were called in for an investigation by the police for public nuisance and dishonest misappropriation of property.

The video, posted to the popular Facebook page Wake Up, Singapore, showed the child and presumably her mother standing outside the Sri Layan Sithi Vinayagar Temple at around 8:30 pm along Keong Saik Road. Out of the group of four, one clad in black hit a ‘Wet floor’ sign that was placed outside the temple directly at the child. The teen then dashed away.

Another from their group picked up the sign and is seen walking away as the child could be heard wailing in the background. The woman with the child then shouted at the men: “Please! You cannot do that to a child! What’s your name, IC number? I’m going to report you to the police”.

She could be seen picking up the child as the little girl cried. The group of men also walked off. The 14-second-long clip was filmed by someone standing behind the group, some distance away from the temple.

- Advertisement 1-

The video caption alleged that the group “later went on to cause more havoc around town, including at Outram Park MRT”.

“It seems like a group of foreigners and this one guy in particular deliberately flung a sign at this kid to hit her. Don’t know if it was an act of racism or mischief. Immed[iately] after the woman started shouting at the white shirt guy and they ran away. Before that they were making a nuisance la like singing in the public loudly”, the caption read.

The teens were caught when police officers spotted two of them holding onto a “wet floor” signage at Serangoon MRT station at around 9:45 pm on Monday.

After preliminary investigations, the two 18-year-olds were established to be from the same group behind the incident in Keong Saik Road.

The police said the other two teens were traced, and all four are currently being investigated for public nuisance and theft of public property.

An individual found guilty of being a public nuisance could face a $2,000 fine, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

- Advertisement 2-

Those found guilty of dishonest misappropriation of property could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both. /TISG

Man from a group of Ang Mohs fling a sign at a child standing outside temple

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Featured News

Stories you might’ve missed, Nov 11

S’pore removed from EU’s list of countries for lifting travel curbs: what went wrong?   Singapore — The European Union’s decision to remove Singapore from its Safe List of countries whose residents can enter for non-essential travel has prompted people here...
Read more
Business & Economy

Haidilao chairman Zhang Yong’s net worth drops from S$18.6 billion to S$11.7 billion

Singapore — Zhang Yong, chairman of hot pot giant Haidilao, saw a S$6.9 billion drop in his net worth, following news of around 300...
Read more
Home News

Wedding organiser to admit he let 235 into reception when legal limit was 100

Singapore — Wedding organiser Osman Arrifin and Orange Ballroom LLP  have been charged with breaching COVID-19 safe management measures after 235 people were apparently...
Read more
Celebrity

Xiaxue goes to London courtesy of Kim Lim for luxury shopping and expensive dinner

London — It's no secret that Singaporean influencer Xiaxue is friends with Kim Lim, daughter of billionaire Peter Lim. You can sure tell from...
Read more
Home News

Bus captain stops bus at Orchard turn, pleads with passenger to stop talking on her phone

Singapore — A bus captain was on camera pleading with a passenger to stop talking on her phone. On Wednesday (Nov 10), Facebook page Singapore...
Read more
Home News16469Featured News8587SG Economy5019SG Politics3924Celebrity2942International2776Lifestyle2159World2132Malaysia1946Asia1793Business & Economy1777Entertainment1491Arts1241In the Hood925
PAP1908Lee Hsien Loong1494COVID-191151WP937Straits Times923Lee Kuan Yew922Donald Trump905Trump841People's Action Party600SDP557Malaysia540Pritam Singh521Singapore514Heng Swee Keat502China493
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore