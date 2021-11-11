Ang Moh teen probed after flinging signage at child standing outside temple in Keong Saik

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After a teen from a group flung a ‘Wet floor’ sign at a child standing nearby on Tuesday (Nov 9), the four teenagers were called in for an investigation by the police for public nuisance and dishonest misappropriation of property.

The video, posted to the popular Facebook page Wake Up, Singapore, showed the child and presumably her mother standing outside the Sri Layan Sithi Vinayagar Temple at around 8:30 pm along Keong Saik Road. Out of the group of four, one clad in black hit a ‘Wet floor’ sign that was placed outside the temple directly at the child. The teen then dashed away.

Another from their group picked up the sign and is seen walking away as the child could be heard wailing in the background. The woman with the child then shouted at the men: “Please! You cannot do that to a child! What’s your name, IC number? I’m going to report you to the police”.

She could be seen picking up the child as the little girl cried. The group of men also walked off. The 14-second-long clip was filmed by someone standing behind the group, some distance away from the temple.

The video caption alleged that the group “later went on to cause more havoc around town, including at Outram Park MRT”.

“It seems like a group of foreigners and this one guy in particular deliberately flung a sign at this kid to hit her. Don’t know if it was an act of racism or mischief. Immed[iately] after the woman started shouting at the white shirt guy and they ran away. Before that they were making a nuisance la like singing in the public loudly”, the caption read.

The teens were caught when police officers spotted two of them holding onto a “wet floor” signage at Serangoon MRT station at around 9:45 pm on Monday.

After preliminary investigations, the two 18-year-olds were established to be from the same group behind the incident in Keong Saik Road.

The police said the other two teens were traced, and all four are currently being investigated for public nuisance and theft of public property.

An individual found guilty of being a public nuisance could face a $2,000 fine, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Those found guilty of dishonest misappropriation of property could face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both. /TISG

