Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 19

Singapore plated car seen ‘stealing’ electricity at a pump station in Malaysia

Malaysians have been shaken by reports of Singaporean automobiles filling up with cheap petrol intended just for Malaysian usage, and this time around, it’s even taken to a whole new level.

Instead of petrol, it is electricity that the EV car was pumping or rather flowing into the car.

Sum Xing fish soup – A bowl of comfort whether rain or shine

Fish soup is a dish commonly found islandwide, with stalls hawking their fare in just about every coffee shop or hawker centre. Good fish soup, however, is another matter entirely. Nestled in a corner of MacPherson Road is Sum Xing Fish Soup, a stall that serves up hearty bowls of comforting goodness. Sum Xing insists on using real ingredients to not only lock in the flavour of the fish but also freshness and sweetness in every bowl of fish soup. Read more here.

Needy & underprivileged families in S’pore looking to rebuild their homes, public donations requested, ‘Your support is deeply appreciated & important’

A Kickstarter project for underprivileged families in Singapore has started, and members of the public can help rebuild their homes. Caleb and Rachael from renovation and construction company Smart Click Services have started a personal project to help two families in need of a home makeover.

The duo then started a Go Get Funding campaign, seeking assistance from the public to change these families’ living conditions. Caleb reached out to The Independent Singapore and shared some background on the recipients.

PUTRA: Malaysian Malays will suffer the same fate as Singapore & Penang Malays

Malays in Malaysia would lose their land in the next 20 years if they do not take care of and nurture their property properly, according to Datuk Dr Ibrahim Ali, President of Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (PUTRA).

He emphasised that, due to the government’s failure to protect the Constitution, which grants Malays special rights, the Malay majority will surely suffer the same fate as their race in Singapore and Penang.

UMNO woos PM Sabri to break the opposition’s accord & call quick elections

UMNO has decided that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the BN-led federal government and the Pakatan Harapan opposition group would not be extended beyond its July deadline.

In the same breath, UMNO has also decided that PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be the PM candidate or poster boy for the Barisan Nasional in the next General Elections.

