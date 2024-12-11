;
New pay bump announced for part-time security officers

SINGAPORE: Good news for security officers employed by security agencies part-time: a substantial salary increase is coming their way beginning from Jan 1, 2026. They will be receiving a pay hike between 25 and 33 per cent, depending on seniority, through 2028.

A salary increase has already been scheduled for 2025.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced in a media release on Tuesday (Dec 10) that the government has accepted recommendations made by the Security Tripartite Cluster (STC) in the STC Report on the Security Progressive Wage Model (PWM).

Since the beginning of this year, the Security PWM provided a salary ladder for security officers who are not working full-time.

The recommendations will lead to the introduction of a three-year schedule of sustained wage increases for licensed security officers hired by security agencies on part-time and ad-hoc work arrangements.

The increases will take effect from Jan 1, 2026, to Dec 31, 2028.

Part-time workers are those whose employment contracts state that they work less than 35 hours per week, while security officers working under ad-hoc arrangements are those hired for specific demands or events.

Here are the increases that the Security Officer staff may expect:

1. Security Officers

Present salary (Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2024): $10.10 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2025: $10.95 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2026: $11.80 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2027: $12.65 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2028: $13.45 per hour

2. Senior Security Officers

Present salary (Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2024): $11.25 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2025: $12.10 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2026: $12.95 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2027: $13.80 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2028: $14.60 per hour

3. Security Supervisors

Present salary (Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2024): $12.40 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2025: $13.25 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2026: $14.10 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2027: $14.90 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2028: $15.75 per hour

4. Senior Security Supervisors

Present salary (Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2024): $13.55 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2025: $14.40 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2026: $15.25 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2027: $16.05 per hour

Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2028: $16.90 per hour

MHA also said that STC will conduct a further review of the Security PWM next year, the details of which may be found here.

“Security officers with enquiries may contact the Union of Security Employees at 6291 5145 (for union members) or NTUC’s U Care Centre at 1800-2255-796,” the ministry added.

Nominated Member of Parliament and president of Security Association Singapore Raj Joshua Thomas was quoted in The Straits Times as saying:

“The hourly rates for part-time security officers will rise proportionately to the increase in the PWM wage floors, as outlined in the Security Tripartite Cluster’s statement.”

