SPF tweets appeal for 12yo Chinese girl missing since April 16

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) tweeted an appeal on Monday night (April 18) regarding a missing person named Ms Jasmine Ng Jing Yan.

The 12-year-old Chinese girl has been missing since April 16 at 10:15 pm and was last seen at Blk 187B Rivervale Dr.

According to the police, the girl was wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, noted SPF in a media release.

#sgpoliceappeal 12-year-old Chinese girl missing since 16/04/2022 at 2215hrs. Last seen at Blk 187B Rivervale Dr, wearing white t-shirt and grey pants. If found, please call 999. pic.twitter.com/Wl6b6NA7jq — Singapore Police Force (@SingaporePolice) April 18, 2022

When missing persons are found, SPF often provides an update through its Twitter account.

Such was the case when another woman went missing in December last year.

#sgpoliceappeal 21-year-old female Chinese missing since 03/12/2021 at 0900hrs has been found safe and well. Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/np2zbUxMll — Singapore Police Force (@SingaporePolice) December 4, 2021

In a separate incident, a teenage girl went missing for over two weeks in the same month last year.

An SPF media statement released on December 6 last year noted that 14-year-old Cai Xin Hui Valerie was last seen around Lorong Napiri on November 22.

More information on missing persons can be found on SPF's website.

