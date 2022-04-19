Home News SPF tweets appeal for 12yo Chinese girl missing since April 16

Photo: Taken from SPF website

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

By Hana O
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) tweeted an appeal on Monday night (April 18) regarding a missing person named Ms Jasmine Ng Jing Yan.

The 12-year-old Chinese girl has been missing since April 16 at 10:15 pm and was last seen at Blk 187B Rivervale Dr.

According to the police, the girl was wearing a white t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, noted SPF in a media release.

When missing persons are found, SPF often provides an update through its Twitter account.

Such was the case when another woman went missing in December last year.

In a separate incident, a teenage girl went missing for over two weeks in the same month last year.

An SPF media statement released on December 6 last year noted that 14-year-old Cai Xin Hui Valerie was last seen around Lorong Napiri on November 22.

More information on missing persons can be found on SPF’s website./TISG

Police seek help finding girl, 14, last seen on Nov 22

