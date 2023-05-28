Mercedes-Benz gets ‘STUPID DRIVER’ sign for parking in motorcycle slot

SINGAPORE: After the driver of a Mercedes-Benz parked in an area designated for motorcycles, someone anonymously left him an insulting note.

A Thursday evening (May 25) post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page shows a photo of a black Mercedes-Benz that appears to be a Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) parked with its rear facing the wall and a pink piece of paper stuck to its windshield.

A second photo is a close-up version of the first, with the words “STUPID DRIVER” printed on the paper seen.

“Saw this on 18 May 2023 liao… Car illegal parked at motorcycle lot(s),” wrote a Facebook user who goes by Hotz Liz on the platform.

The photos have also been shared on the singapore_incidents Instagram page, where it identifies the location of the mistaken parking as Fajar Road MSCP (Multi-Storey Car Park) Blk 453A.

The post on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE has been shared numerous times, and other netizens have also had much to say about the matter.

“‘Stupid’ not quite the correct word… many other more appropriate words come to mind,” opined one.

“Driving Premium Luxury Car, still can park in wrong lots, Win Liao Lor,” another wrote.

A netizen commented, “This shows money cannot buy intelligence nor common sense!”

Yet another FB user poked fun at the driver, writing, “owner may tink the letter-M in “M/Cycles” means Mercedes mah^^ he/she tot his/her car premium dao MSCP even specifically allocated a lot for dem..”

Another commenter had a simple solution, “tow the car away.”

Instagram users also weighed in on the post.

