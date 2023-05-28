Young motorcyclist loses his life after crashing into bus and lorry near CHIJMES

SINGAPORE: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident yesterday morning (25 May) after the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a bus and a lorry near CHIJMES, at the junction of Victoria Street and Bras Basah Road.

The incident took place around 7.40 am, and the police have confirmed that paramedics found the motorcyclist unresponsive and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Another person was injured but reportedly declined medical treatment and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Photos posted on the “Singapore roads accidents.com” Facebook page show a heavily damaged motorcycle parked on the side of the driveway, surrounded by scattered debris. In one of the photos, a helmet can be seen lying a considerable distance away from the motorcycle, showing the forceful impact of the accident.

The circumstances of how the accident took place remain unclear. The 31-year-old male lorry driver involved in the accident is assisting in ongoing police investigations.

