Migrant worker dies in Pasir Ris construction site accident

SINGAPORE: Yet another migrant worker died in a construction site accident. The tragic incident unfolded at a construction site in Pasir Ris on Sunday (24 Sept). The victim, identified as a 34-year-old male hailing from India, was fatally struck by a steel bar while engaged in cable-pulling work.

The unfortunate event transpired when the victim was diligently performing cable-pulling duties. Reports suggest an iron frame supporting the cable drum unexpectedly shifted, leading to the tragic accident. The shifting of the frame caused a steel bar to strike the worker, resulting in severe injuries.

Swift action was taken to provide medical assistance to the injured worker. He was promptly conveyed to Changi General Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the worker succumbed to his injuries, marking a devastating loss for his family and loved ones.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the hazardous conditions faced by many foreign workers in Singapore’s construction industry. It has raised concerns about the safety protocols at the construction site.

For cable work to proceed safely, the stability of the cable drum and its support frame is paramount. The circumstances leading to the frame’s shift and the subsequent accident are now under investigation.

The construction site in question is owned by Hong Hock Global Pte Ltd, while the victim was employed by Alliance E&C Pte Ltd.

In response to the tragic incident, the Ministry of Manpower has taken immediate action by instructing the construction site owner, Hong Hock Global Pte Ltd, to suspend all cable laying work until the investigations are concluded to ensure the safety of all workers at the site.