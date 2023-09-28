Made in Singapore: SG launches new tourism campaign

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has unveiled Made in Singapore, its latest global campaign to lure travellers to Singapore. The campaign has been launched with a video directed by Singaporean filmmaker Martin Hong, best known for his music videos with international artists such as Billie Eilish.

Showcasing how ordinary moments can become unique experiences in Singapore, the video features scenes such as forest bathing at Jewel Changi Airport’s Rain Vortex, working up a sweat dining at Lau Pa Sat hawker centre, and witnessing a colourful “air show” at the all-new Mandai Bird Paradise.

Mr Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Marketing Group), STB, said: “The Made in Singapore campaign is anchored on our Passion Made Possible destination brand, which embodies the Singapore spirit of fulfilling individual passions and creating new possibilities.

Through this latest campaign, we would like to reinforce Singapore as a destination that turns imagination into reality. Our goal is to showcase how everyday ordinary moments are made extraordinary and unforgettable, experienced only in Singapore – to inspire travel here.”

Made in Singapore, will roll out across key markets globally, including China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Besides video and social media, the tourism campaign will include in-market activations, industry partnerships, collaborations with content creators, and familiarisation trips to immerse media and influencers in Made in Singapore experiences.

Made in Singapore replaces the tourism board’s SingapoReimagine international recovery campaign launched in November 2020 to rekindle passion for travel in Singapore.

Visitor arrivals

Singapore received 9.01 million visitors between January and August this year, including 6.87 million overnight visitors who stayed almost four days on average, according to the Singapore Tourism Analytics Network.

More than 1.5 million came from Indonesia, 870,00 from China, 713,000 from Malaysia, 711,000 from India, 691,000 from Australia, 463,000 from the Philippines, and 425,000 from the United States. (Figures rounded off.)

Singapore received 15.32 million visitors last year (2022), including 11.54 million overnight visitors who stayed four-and-a-half days on average, according to the same source.