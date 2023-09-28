MOH: More than quarter of youths struggle with mental health issues

SINGAPORE: The results of the 2022 National Population Health Survey, released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (27 Sept), have revealed a concerning increase in the number of people grappling with mental health challenges. The study, which tracked the health, risk factors, and lifestyle practices of residents aged 18 to 74 from July 2021 to June 2022, paints a stark picture of the mental health landscape in the country.

The survey’s findings highlight a notable escalation in mental health problems, with the prevalence rising from approximately 13 per cent three years ago to a worrisome 17 per cent last year. Particularly alarming is the revelation that young people aged 18 to 29 face the highest rates of mental health issues, with slightly over a quarter of this age group experiencing poor mental health.

These statistics underscore the urgency of addressing the mental well-being of Singapore’s youth. The MOH emphasized that this age group represents the largest proportion of residents grappling with mental health concerns compared to other age cohorts. Experts attribute this trend to the increasingly complex environments and issues faced by today’s young generation.

While the survey indicates that 80 per cent of those facing mental health challenges last year were willing to seek support from family and friends—an increase compared to 2020—it also reveals a concerning drop in the number of individuals seeking professional help for two consecutive years, with only about 56 per cent reaching out to mental health professionals in 2022.

Experts suggest that some individuals may prefer sharing their problems with close acquaintances, highlighting the significance of a strong support network.

Depression and anxiety emerged as the most prevalent mental health issues, with patients primarily grappling with study-related stress, workplace pressures, and financial burdens. However, the survey also reveals a positive shift in “help-seeking behaviour,” which experts attribute to a growing public awareness of mental health and the reduction of stigma surrounding mental health conditions.

In a statement, the MOH acknowledged that these changes “reflect continued public awareness of mental health, and reduced stigma around mental health conditions.” It underscores the importance of addressing mental health challenges, particularly among young adults and fostering accessible support systems to ensure the well-being of all residents.