‘We are here in Europe!’ That’s what this Singapore couple thought after visiting Putrajaya

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean couple who relocated to Malaysia found themselves in a Putrajaya park that amazed them, and they compared it to being “in the middle of Europe.”

The popular content creators Rachell Tan and Sean Lee, who sold their HDB flat in Yishun in 2025, have been living in Kuala Lumpur, Ms Tan explained in a YouTube video earlier this month.

Since then, they’ve been exploring, and one of the places they’ve been to is Taman Saujana Hijau in Putrajaya.

In their July 12 video, the couple called it “one of the most stunning hidden gems we’ve found since moving to Malaysia!”

What made the discovery more surprising is that Putrajaya is Malaysia’s administrative capital, hardly a place, perhaps, for an enchanting park.

However, driving into the city, they got “garden city vibes,” and were charmed by the trees, flowering bushes, and even the lampposts.

And, as they entered the park, Mr Lee can be heard singing out, “We are here in Europe!”

What strengthened this impression was the proliferation of pine trees, which Ms Tan said is her husband’s favourite. Aside from those, there were other colourful plants such as sunflowers, as well as pavilions.

At one point, Mr Lee joked that the park reminded him of the movie Twilight, especially the scene where Edward was running through the trees.

They saw Malaysians enjoying the park as well, such as a couple on a wedding shoot and school children on an excursion.

“So guys, right now we are in Europe,” Mr Lee said again, as they walked on the park’s pathways. He added that people in Malaysia are very lucky, as they do not have to go far to visit a Europe-style park.

Ms Tan acknowledged, however, that while other parks in Malaysia just let nature “do its thing,” Taman Saujana Hijau is more curated. It was certainly well-trimmed and very clean, with no trash anywhere.

The couple was also amazed at the views.

“If you told us this park was in the middle of Europe, we would completely believe you. Between the towering pine trees, beautiful wooden fences, and rolling green hills, it feels like an absolute dream and the perfect spot for a weekend escape,” they wrote in the caption.

The video has since gotten over 90,000 views, and many commenters thanked the couple for highlighting the park, as they also found it beautiful.

“This is where I took my wedding photos with my wife. Now it is even more stunning,” one wrote.

“My house is just 10 minutes from Taman Saujana Hijau. 10 years ago, not many people knew this place. Now it’s a different story. Love to do my morning and evening walk there with my wife and kids,” added another.

“Parks seem unassuming, or simple, yet so fulfilling when we appreciate nature,” a commenter wrote.

Ms Tan and Mr Lee advised would-be visitors to come early in the morning or later in the day to avoid the heat and humidity, which make it challenging to walk the park’s pathways. /TISG

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