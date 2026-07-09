‘Singapore is the worst country I’ve visited’ — UK traveller calls SG ‘boring’ and ‘not even close’ compared to other ‘enjoyable’ places such as UK, Jakarta, or Malaysia

SINGAPORE: For one tourist from the United Kingdom (UK), calling Singapore the “worst country” he has visited was enough to ignite thousands of fiery reactions online, and then, a day later, the British traveller behind the viral TikTok video returned to explain his remark, insisting the title wasn’t an attack on Singapore itself but rather a personal opinion about his own travel tastes.

His first video, posted four days ago, was titled “Singapore is the worst country I’ve visited. It’s not even close.” The caption, however, softened the claim. “For me… It’s still a great country, may I add! Just found it slightly boring [compared] to what I find enjoyable; still worth a visit, food, people and skyline are amazing. Just somewhere I’d advise only staying short term🙏”.

In both TikTok videos, especially in the second one titled “Oh Singapore… (Singapore is fuming.)” posted by British_Bert @az_brown, the traveller repeatedly described Singapore as a “great country” with excellent food, a striking skyline and plenty of opportunities. His main criticism was that he found it “slightly boring” and it’s just not for him compared with other places he had travelled to.

The videos elicited strong reactions, with many Singaporeans disagreeing with the video title and the traveller’s reasoning, nevertheless.

Many accepted his opinion, but questioned the “worst country” headline

Some viewers agreed that Singapore may not suit every traveller, but they felt calling it the “worst country” was an exaggeration.

Others questioned whether money was the deciding factor behind his poor experience. One commenter asked him directly, “Do you have money?”

British_Bert replied: “I understand the argument to have money to have a good time, but the luxury malls/shopping is boring, rooftop bars, etc., are boring in my opinion. Money is not the thing. Things I enjoy doing aren’t really here. It’s a cool city, nice to see and stay for a short time, but I couldn’t live here, not enough things to do.”

His reply suggested that spending more wouldn’t have changed his view because the attractions many people associate with Singapore simply don’t interest him.

Another commenter argued that Singapore offers experiences across every budget. “Guess it is because you don’t know where to go and/or have a limited budget to try different stuff.”

British_Bert acknowledged one point in that comment but pushed back on the rest: “Navigation may be a good point. I did go to generic tourist spots, but I don’t know why all your arguments are about a ‘limited budget’? Why do you assume everyone is poor?😂 Such a weird outlook when 50% of your millionaires are foreigners.”

British_Bert says Singapore simply is not the right fit for him

The online debate prompted him to post a second TikTok video. In this one, he praised Singapore’s cleanliness, food, healthcare, education, opportunities, diversity, and safety. He also called it a “quality city.”

“Saying a country is the worst place you’ve visited doesn’t mean it’s a bad country… People seem to think that because you say something is bad, it means that thing is bad,” British_Bert said, giving an example that if “Somebody travelled to Europe, and they said to me, London was one of the worst cities they went to. I’d say I’m sorry you had a bad time in London. You should try this area. You’d have a better time if that’s what you like.”

The UK traveller further explained his position: “I’m saying Singapore for someone like me is bad… It’s got all the good things, but of all those things I just mentioned, how many are actually relevant to me? Not many.

He also said Singapore’s reputation for safety still wasn’t a selling point for him, as he had never experienced safety problems while travelling elsewhere. “For instance, it’s super safe. Bro, I’ve never had any issues in the UK, Jakarta, or Malaysia. Why would I care that I need to go to somewhere even safer when I’ve not had any issues anyway?”

He then stood by his original conclusion and explained that he judges destinations by nature, outdoor activities and how welcome he feels among locals. On those points, he believed neighbouring countries suited him better.

“[If] I move to somewhere, I’ll judge it mainly on nature, things to do, and people. I wouldn’t say they [Singaporeans] were bad people, but the surrounding neighbours are way more welcoming. Are you going to tell me that a city has more nature than, say, Indonesia? I don’t think so, pal, and then things to do. This is the biggest thing. The only thing that I found to do there [Singapore] was sit at bars in restaurants and get drunk.”

Addressing people who accused him of posting “ragebait,” he admitted the title had grabbed attention, but he maintained his opinion. In one reply, British_Bert wrote:

“Oh yeah, the [weather] heat’s brutal. The post is ragebait, I enjoy. Enjoyed my time there. It’s a quality city. Just not somewhere I’d love [to live]. It’s more for elderly/wealthy or money-driven folks.”

He later questioned why choose Singapore over nearby countries when his money can stretch further there, and he enjoys the lifestyle more.

“Think of it from my perspective. Why would I choose to live somewhere that is way more expensive than everywhere else when I can have more things to do, better people welcoming me, and my money goes further in surrounding countries than in Singapore?”

British_Bert also explained that, “It’s about situations. Just because someone says something, it doesn’t mean it’s a bad country. They’re just relating it to their experiences. I’m just saying, for my scenario, it makes no sense for me to stay in Singapore long-term. That’s it. Come on, guys.”

Comments revealed differing views on Singapore

The viral exchange showed how fast travel reviews can become conversations about identity, expectations and personal values.

Some viewers defended Singapore’s food, public transport and quality of life. Others accepted that not every destination appeals to every traveller.

The UK traveller himself never claimed Singapore was a bad country. His argument stayed consistent across both videos: he sees Singapore as a well-run city, but one that doesn’t match his identity or the kind of travel and lifestyle he enjoys.

But that distinction was lost once the “worst country” headline of his first TikTok video began circulating online.

Travel experience is personal. One person’s dream destination can leave someone else wanting more… or even less. Viral opinions may grab online attention, but the discussion that follows reveals far more than what the original post or video itself intended.

Some original quotes have been minimally edited for brevity and clarity