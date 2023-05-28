Yet another technician died in second fatal workplace accident in April alone

SINGAPORE: The Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC) has revealed that another technician lost his life in a tragic accident, making this the second workplace fatality in April alone.

In a statement on Wednesday (24 May), WSHC revealed that this incident occurred on 18 April. A mechanic was welding on a newly installed elevator when he suddenly fell into the six-meter-deep elevator shaft.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

WSHC said that preliminary investigations showed that although guardrails surrounded the elevator shaft’s opening, the mechanic was not wearing fall protection equipment as he worked on the elevator.

Just ten days after the incident with the mechanic, another local technician was crushed to death in a freak accident when an unsecured forklift mast fell on him while he was engaged in maintenance work.

The technician was preparing to use a forklift to carry out maintenance work when the mast suddenly came loose and fell on the technician. Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the technician dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mast lock pin had been removed without being properly secured before the maintenance work. This critical safety precaution should have been followed to prevent such accidents.

The WSHC has called on companies to prioritise the safety of their employees and thoroughly evaluate safety measures when conducting vehicle repairs or maintenance work.

Employers are urged to ensure that proper safety protocols are in place, including adequate training for employees, stringent adherence to safety guidelines, and routine equipment inspections to prevent accidents from occurring in the future.

Employees are also advised to strictly adhere to all safety protocols.

