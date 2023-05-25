Local technician crushed to death by falling forklift mast in freak accident

SINGAPORE: The Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC) has revealed that a local technician lost his life in a freak accident when an unsecured forklift mast fell and crushed him while he was engaged in maintenance work.

The WSHC said on Wednesday (May 24) that the tragedy took place late last month, on April 28. The technician was preparing to use a forklift to carry out maintenance work when the mast of the forklift suddenly came loose and fell on the technician. Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced the technician dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mast lock pin had been removed without being properly secured prior to the maintenance work. This critical safety precaution should have been followed to prevent such accidents.

The WSHC has called on companies to prioritise the safety of their employees and thoroughly evaluate safety measures when conducting vehicle repairs or maintenance work.

Employers are urged to ensure that proper safety protocols are in place, including adequate training for employees, stringent adherence to safety guidelines, and routine equipment inspections to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

Employees are also reminded about the potential risks associated with handling vehicle parts or engine components and are advised to strictly adhere to all safety protocols.

