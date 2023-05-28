Passenger films her Grab driver texting while driving, netizens encourage her to report him

SINGAPORE: A netizen posted a minute-long video of a Grab ride where the driver texted while driving. “What is the penalty for texting while driving? Asking for my Grab driver,” wrote u/eightzap10 on r/Singapore on Wednesday (May 24).

The rules in Singapore are very strict concerning using a mobile phone while driving. If a driver has his phone in one hand and is making calls, texting, and/or surfing while his vehicle is in motion, it is considered an offence.

“Handphone driving is dangerous act that poses a threat to other road users. Using one hand to hold the handphone to communicate while on the road distracts drivers and reduces their ability to control their vehicles and react to changes in road situations. Communicating includes making or taking phone calls, and reading, typing or sending of messages,” wrote the Singapore Police Force in 2010.

Offenders may be fined in the thousands of dollars and could be jailed for as long as one year, especially if they repeat the offence.

Many commenters on the Reddit user’s post urged her to report the man.

“OP, report to Grab pls. This probably isn’t his first time doing this. Thankfully you’re safe…,” wrote one.

Others explained when exactly driving and texting is an offence.

“I would just report to the app. This kind of driver just waiting for accident to happen,” one chimed in.

“CC the traffic police. They will be very interested,” another added.

One opined, “bruh, as a fellow road user, this infuriates me so much. 90% of the time i see a vehicle dancing in the lane for extended period or between two lanes, will see the drivers fiddling with their phone.”

Another told the following story: “I had a CDG driver text and drive when he picked myself, my husband, young daughter and my dad up. He was actually bidding on an online auction. Swerving all over the place etc. I warned him once in a calm and playful manner. The second time I told him I was calling the police. He stopped immediately after that. I was fully prepared to call the cops though. Texting and driving is unacceptable and dangerous to everyone on the road. It is more dangerous than drunk driving. I also reported him to CDG.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Grab for comment. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg