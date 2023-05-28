Man spotted in drain wearing only underwear is still missing

SINGAPORE: The police have revealed that a man spotted inside a drain at Hume Avenue in Hillview is still unidentified and missing, more than 24 hours since he was seen.

The police have said that they found suitcases with clothing, kitchen utensils, and 20 packs of duty-unpaid cigarettes, alongside two chairs, from the drain. The police are still trying to identify the man and have urged members of the public to call 999 immediately if they notice anyone in the vicinity behaving suspiciously.

The Public Utilities Bureau, which assisted the police during the operation on Thursday (25 May), has also cautioned the public against entering the drain as heavy rain could cause sudden water flow, posing danger to anyone caught in the drain.

The police launched a five-hour search on Thursday morning for the man after a passerby chanced upon him when he noticed a light shining out of the drain.

Initially thinking it could be workmen conducting repairs, he decided to investigate further. To his surprise, he discovered a man wearing only underwear shining a light into his luggage through the drain. Concerned by the unusual sight, the passerby promptly contacted the authorities, resulting in the dispatch of eight police cars to the scene.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg