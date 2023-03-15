Singapore’s very first Regimental Sergeant Major passes away at 90

SINGAPORE: Captain (Retired) Shamsudin Shadan, Singapore’s very first Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) and the Parade RSM of the very first National Day Parade in 1966 passed away yesterday morning (14 Mar) at the age of 90.

Captain Shamsudin served in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for over 30 years, joining in 1973 and retiring in 2003. During this time, he held various key appointments, including serving as the RSM of the 1st Battalion, Singapore Infantry Regiment (1 SIR) and the RSM of the Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTC). He also served as the RSM of the 3rd Singapore Division and the 6th Singapore Division.

As the SAF’s first RSM, Captain Shamsudin played an important role in shaping the role and responsibilities of the RSM in the Singapore Armed Forces. He was responsible for maintaining discipline and morale among the troops and ensuring that they were trained and ready for combat.

Captain Shamsudin was also known for his dedication to training and mentoring soldiers under his charge. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Army Warrant Officer Advanced Course, which aimed to develop the leadership skills of senior non-commissioned officers in the SAF.

In recognition of his service, Captain Shamsudin was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Bronze) in 1995 and the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2003 by the Singapore government.

Paying tribute to Captain Shamsudin, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote on his Facebook page that he was “deeply saddened” to hear of his passing. He said: “He was one of our SAF Pioneers who undertook the difficult task of building up our defence forces when we became independent.

“CPT (Ret) Shamsudin left a lasting impression on me and the thousands of SAF servicemen who experienced SAFTI training. He set an example of discipline and pride in the SAF, and helped instil in us a strong fighting spirit and determination to defend Singapore.”

He said that Captain Shamsudin “will be remembered for his achievements and the values he stood for.”

While PM Lee noted in his post that Captain Shamsudin continued to give back to the community in his later years, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on his own Facebook post that the late Singaporean braved the heat to march in the SG50 National Day Parade even though he was in his 80s at the time.

Dr Ng added: “The SAF mourns the passing of Inche Shamsudin, a great icon and an exemplary role model…We will miss him dearly.”

Calling Captain Shamsudin a “true son of Singapore,” Education Minister and former chief of the army Chan Chun Sing said on social media: “He was known as one of the “tigers of SAFTI” and his reputation as a strict disciplinarian was legendary among early generations of SAF servicemen. I have heard many anecdotes. He was THE RSM.”

