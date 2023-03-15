Singapore Grab driver kindly accepts payment in ringgit from student who forgot she didn’t have SG dollars

SINGAPORE: A young woman was emotionally touched by the consideration she received from a Singapore Grab driver who agreed to receive payment in ringgit since she had no Singapore dollars on her.

Ms Hana, a Thai-Japanese exchange student at Nanyang Technological University who goes by @hanae_nakaa on TikTok, posted a clip of her exchange with the driver on Monday (Mar 13), which has since gotten almost 350,000 views.

She captioned it “Kind grab driver in Singapore! #ntu #留学 #シンガポール留学 #singapore #マレーシア留学 #malaysia #シンガポール“

In it, she writes, “I accidentally ONLY brought Malaysian RM. But the grab uncle was so kind to receive RM.”

The driver then proceeds to compute her fare out loud and hands her the change. “Is it okay, uncle?” she can be heard asking him.

“Okay, okay, okay, okay,” he tells her quickly, and she thanks him in Mandarin.

She then apologises, and he helpfully suggests that she use a cab next time, as they take payments via credit card.

The student then thanks him again as the video ends.

Many TikTok users commenting on her post praised the Grab driver for his kindness.

Others, however, appeared to believe that the uncle was moved by “the power of xmm voice.” Xmm stands for Xiao Mei Mei, which literally means “little sister” but is slang in Singapore for a small, cute, and usually young, woman.

Some commenters, however, pointed out that she should have gotten more change from the driver.

One woman wrote that the woman had made a mistake. “The 6 dollars change is in SGD, not rm. So change is not 2 dollars, it’s 6 dollars.”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg