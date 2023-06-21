Meet Cheryl Chou, the Song Hye Kyo of Singapore!

SINGAPORE: If South Korea has Song Hye Kyo, Singapore has its very own introverted yet powerful female artist – Cheryl Chou. Cheryl won Miss Universe Singapore in 2016, and started her acting career by filming local dramas such as Bridge Across the River, Golden Tower, Secret House, Reunion, and The Cutting Edge.

An introvert by nature, the 27-year-old studied in an international school for 10 years and went to the United States to study fashion communication. She is also multilingual and is proficient in Chinese, English, Cantonese, a little bit of Shanghainese, and is currently learning Hokkien.

Chou admitted that she was an introvert as a kid and has a quiet personality. She enjoys being alone in a library and reading books.

She has been dubbed as the Song Hye Kyo of Singapore by the local media. Similar to Song Hye Kyo, Cheryl Chou has a ‘fierce’ persona on the outside, but a beautiful soul inside. She also has a lively personality, and an unconventional sense of humour.

Netizens also follow Chou on her TikTok account, where she has posted song covers when she plays instruments. People say that her voice is as sweet and dreamy as a Disney Princess.

Currently, Chou is part of Mediacorp’s new drama series, Shero. She is one of the female bodyguards to a princess and silly personality, but is very tough when she needs to fight.

The drama series, Shero, is about a young woman who became a member of her missing sister’s bodyguard company in hopes of continuing her legacy. In this endeavor, the main female character will discover that her sister has many conflicts in order to save not just the company, but most importantly her loved ones and herself.

Shero is available on weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8 and on meWATCH.

