Paige Chua celebrates International Yoga Day!

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Paige Chua greeted everyone in celebration of International Yoga Day. She stated in her post caption: “Happy international yoga day.. May you find the kind warrior in you, to lead you through the undulating topography of life.”

The artist then added: “Trust that the hero lies in you.”

In the post, Paige shared several photos of herself doing yoga outdoors – with the sun, sea, and nature. She was doing different yoga poses for pictures and also uploaded a video of herself doing a yoga routine to the tune of the song ‘Hero’ by Mariah Carey.

Netizens expressed their comments and questions in the post.

One IG user commented: “Happy international Yoga Day! When are you opening up a class? We wanna sign up 🙋🏻‍♀️😬”, which gained a praying emoji reply from Paige.

Another IG user remarked: “I saw a beautiful soul… That a hero lies in you…🧘🙏🏼💜”

More users declared: “Such a beautiful sight 😍”, “Nice picture 👏”, and “Namaste 🙏🏻 Shanti shanti shanti”

The International Yoga Day happens every June 21, and is celebrated annually across the world since the year 2015. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that came from ancient India. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of having a specific day dedicated to yoga in an address to the United Nations back in 2014, and make it June 21st because it is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

Some benefits of doing yoga include increased flexibility, increased muscle strength and core, improved respiration, energy and vitality, maintaining a balanced metabolism, weight reduction, cardio and circulatory health, improved athletic performance, and as a way to protect oneself from injuries.

