Jianhao Tan buys himself a $1M Lamborghini on his 30th birthday

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, Jianhao Tan shared that he finally bought his dream car for his 30th birthday – a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. In his post, he said, ” It’s a dream come true.”

As shown in the video, the car is lime green. Tan also expressed that his daughter, Starley, was more excited than him, evidently seen as she was trying to climb up on top of it. “I guess it comes with brand new footprints. How exciting!” Tan jokingly mentioned.

Netizens posted their thoughts in the TikTok post.

One TikTok user remarked: “You don’t even look 30”

Another TikTok user declared: “The additional footprints make it more valuable.”

More users commented: “Happy birthday and congrats on getting the car”, “Buy Starley a miniature version of the car”, “wow my dream car congratulations”, and “Adopt me. I’m a good kid. I’ll clean and cook.”

He did not mention the price of his dream car online. However, a brand new supercar of this model is worth almost $1M, specifically $958,000, as stated by Carbuyer.

It seems like Tan is living his best life this year by achieving all that he dreamed of.

His wife Debbie also gifted him with a luxurious black Mercedes-Benz G63 just a couple of months ago.

“Can’t believe my wife bought me my dream car… She surprised me but I was literally so stunned to speak I had no reaction. It’s an overwhelming mix of emotions,” he stated in his IG post caption.

Debbie recently surprised him with a meet and greet with Cristiano Ronaldo. He admitted that it was the ‘craziest’ gift that he had ever received.

