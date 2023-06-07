Jianhao Tan’s wife surprises him with ‘craziest birthday gift’; a meet and greet with Cristiano Ronaldo!

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, Jianhao Tan shared how his wife surprised him with a meet and greet with the famous football player, Cristiano Ronaldo. He admitted that he was ‘starstruck’ and it was the ‘craziest birthday gift’ that he had ever received.

Debbie, Jianhao’s wife, also posted the surprise event on TikTok. In the video snippet, he was shown being dragged out of bed by his wife, looking dazed and confused about what was happening. The couple met the football star in their hotel lobby and were fortunate enough to get their jersey signed and have a photo opportunity with him.

In the said post, he also thanked Heiress Kim Lim for arranging the meet-up.

In her post, she said, “I keep the permanent marker and he keep the jersey!!! Still shaking.”

Netizens left their insights and opinions on the said post.

Heiress Kim Lim personally commented on the IG post and said: “Happy birthday ❤️ love you and debbie lots lots lots.”

On Instagram, one user stated: “Woahh at first i thought it was a wax figure of ronaldo😭”

Another IG user remarked: “Oh my gosh! How lucky are you! Congratulations Jianhao. You have the sweetest wife.”

More so, a TikTok user remarked: “I thought it was gonna be a filter or something she actually surprised him.”

Another TikTok user mentioned: “Wow what a lucky man.”

More users declared: “She is the one”, “I would cry my heart out if I ever saw him and took a photo with him”, and “bros shirt costs millions now.”

Kim Lim, the one who helped in arranging this surprise, also posted on Instagram about Cristiano Ronaldo’s visit.

“Mega men with the biggest hearts 🖤,” she stated in her post caption.

