Sora Ma shares tips on how to improve proper posture

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, local artist Sora Ma shared how important it is to have a proper posture and how to achieve it. In her post caption, she stated, “Posture is by far one of the most poorly understood concepts in modern day. To improve your posture, learn to understand your body.”

She then enumerated the benefits of having a good posture. Apparently, it will help reduce back pain, increase core stability, encourage proper alignment of one’s bones and joints, lead to better lung capacity, and boost confidence.

Sora Ma further explained that for proper posture, one should tilt their pelvis and have the bottom of their tail bones below their pubic cones. Also, deep core muscles are necessary to control the hip and lower spine. Inflating the rib cage in all directions should be done as well. Finally, the chest must be opened wide to breathe correctly and align the neck with the spine.

She added: “Understand your body and be the master of your body.”

Netizens were thankful for the advice and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

One IG user commented: “Interesting and great steps of good posture 🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂”

Another IG user remarked: “Thank you goddess so much for sharing this ❤️❤️❤️”

More IG user stated: “Great teaching 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”, “Thanks!!! I tried!!! Really works”, and “you’re the best!”

In related news, Sora Ma also shared on her Instagram account that she was now a pilates instructor last May 2022.

She admitted having doubts and complicated emotions at first, but netizens congratulated her regardless.

