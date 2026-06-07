Immigration and Checkpoints Authority: 30 motorists were caught committing dangerous driving, including queue-cutting offences at Woodlands Checkpoint; 15 were referred to the traffic police for further action

SINGAPORE: The long queue at Woodlands Checkpoint during the Vesak Day holiday period appears to have tested the patience of some motorists. For 30 vehicle drivers, that impatience came at a cost.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that 30 motorists were caught committing traffic offences during intensified enforcement operations at Woodlands Checkpoint between May 28 and June 1, according to an ICA statement released on June 5.

The offences ranged from queue cutting and crossing double white lines to making illegal right turns and stopping in positions that could create danger or obstruct traffic.

Of the 30 motorists detected, 21 were ordered to make a U-turn and return to the back of the queue. Nine drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were also barred from entering Singapore for offences that included queue cutting and crossing double white lines. Fifteen motorists were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

Holiday traffic seems to bring the same problems

Long weekends see heavy traffic at Singapore’s land checkpoints as travellers head across the Causeway. While congestion is expected, queue cutting remains one of the most complained-about behaviours among motorists.

A single vehicle attempting to jump the queue can trigger frustration among hundreds of drivers who have spent hours waiting for their turn. It can also create safety risks when vehicles suddenly change lanes or cross road markings to gain an advantage.

ICA’s latest enforcement operation shows that authorities are paying close attention to such behaviour, particularly during peak travel periods when traffic volumes surge.

Motorists were even caught committing offences that could endanger other road users

ICA said some motorists were caught committing offences that could endanger other road users. Crossing double white lines and making illegal turns can force other drivers to react suddenly, increasing the risk of accidents in already congested areas.

Stopping in unsuitable locations can also create bottlenecks and worsen traffic flow.

ICA said it takes a serious view of motorists who break traffic laws or fail to follow officers’ instructions at checkpoints, as such actions can compromise others’ safety. The authority added that it will continue taking firm action against offenders.

A reminder for travellers using Singapore checkpoints

The latest figures may appear modest compared with the thousands of vehicles that cross the Causeway daily. Still, they serve as a sign that enforcement remains active and that authorities are prepared to act against those seeking shortcuts.

The fastest way through a checkpoint remains to stay in lane, follow instructions and wait for your turn.

Holiday traffic can be frustrating, but a few minutes saved by cutting a queue may end up costing far more in penalties, delays and inconvenience. A little patience goes a long way when everyone is trying to reach the same destination.