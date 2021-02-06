Singapore woman finds dead lizard in a box of buns from BreadTalk

- Advertisement -

A woman in Singapore expressed shock and horror at finding a dead lizard in a box of buns she bought from BreadTalk.

The lizard was found inside one of the buns, which came in a pack of three. The buns were purchased from BreadTalk IHQ at Tai Seng.

The woman, in her Instagram post, described what happened. Her mother and brother had already eaten the first two buns out of the box, which left her with the last one. She was busy with her phone and didn’t notice the lizard at first. Oh when they saw the gecko, they were shocked.

- Advertisement -

The lizard was confirmed to be dead when her helper prodded it and it didn’t show any movement.

After the woman’s social media post, BreadTalk contacted her,

BreadTalk said they would “check with the pest control”.

The woman was then asked to take down her social media post, but she did not see any need to do so.

The woman felt that BreadTalk only focused on “The Post”.

BreadTalk told her three times to take down the post and she disagreed every time. BreadTalk also claimed that the CCTV footage did not show that the lizard was in the box beforehand. However, the woman and her mother were both sure that the box had been sealed when bought.

The woman expressed frustration and disappointment at how BreadTalk handled the matter. They did not offer any compensation or solution but only seemed to blame her, she said.

A spokesperson for BreadTalk confirmed that they had been informed of the matter at 10 am on Feb 3. Investigations were immediately launched and the customer informed.

The spokesperson added that BreadTalk had also reached out to the customer to express their concern, and appreciated her assistance in the investigation. The question about how the lizard ended up in a box of bun is still unclear.

The spokesperson said that they understood the customer was upset by the incident and confirmed that they would help and support her as much as possible.

They also assured the public that food safety and hygiene remain BreadTalk’s topmost priority. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: