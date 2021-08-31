Maskless ‘sovereign’ kicked out of SG quoted in Daily Mail as saying he’d ‘do it again’

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Benjamin Glynn, who was deported to the United Kingdom on Aug 20, is quoted as saying that he had been treated badly by authorities in Singapore after he was arrested for refusing to wear a mask but added, “I’d do it again.”

The 40-year-old Glynn first made the news in May for getting arrested for going maskless mask while on the train. He later became known among Singaporean netizens as “another sovereign who refused to wear a mask.”

On Aug 18 he was convicted of all charges against him and sentenced to six weeks’ jail. He was found guilty of four charges of failing to wear a mask, public nuisance and using threatening words towards a public servant.

Another video that circulated showed Glynn refusing to wear a mask outside the State Courts in Jul. He was on remand from Jul 19.

And now, in an article about the British national on Aug 30 in the Daily Mail, Glynn claims that he was “beaten by police, dragged out of his home and forced to spend weeks in a mental institution before being deported.”

The article quotes him as saying, “I’ve been treated in my opinion like some sort of terrorist and as a criminal.” However, he added, “I would do it all again, I don’t regret anything,” in spite of the treatment he received from officials in Singapore.

Glynn was allegedly preparing to leave Singapore on May 31. During his last day of work, on May 8, he went out with his colleagues. And while he was on his way home on the MRT, a netizen took a video clip of him on the train, which then went viral.

Many noticed his bizarre behaviour on the train after he was asked to wear a mask.

“I will never wear a mask,” he said.

A passenger informed him that he could get a summons if he was found not wearing a mask.

“Do you know anything about what’s going on?” Glynn is heard asking in the video. “I’m very religious, and I love humans.”

He also noted how he hated seeing others with a mask on.

“Have you researched what’s behind all this?,” he asked a nearby passenger. “Have you researched Bill Gates…”

The following day, he alleged police officers came to his home and insisted he accompanies them to the station, which he refused.

“I objected to that as it was so late – it was my daughter’s fifth birthday,” Glynn said, adding that he was then “beaten into submission.”

According to the Daily Mail, Glynn “was hauled out of his house in front of his family and into an ambulance, before being thrown into a concrete holding cell with no bed and bright lights, where he was forced to spend the weekend.

Though he was released on bail after experiencing hallucinations from sleep deprivation, Glynn was subjected to the same horrendous treatment yet again in Jul, except this time, he ended up in Changi prison where he said he was ‘tortured physically and psychologically.”

He went on to recount his experiences at the jail, before the judge, and at the Institute of Mental Health, where he stayed for two weeks, calling his experience “a nightmare.”

The now unemployed Glynn still believes that masks do not work in stopping the spread of Covid.

“I don’t even believe masks stop the spread of the virus in the first place. I honestly believe it’s a hoax – I don’t feel there is any evidence to show mask-wearing is effective in any way,” he is quoted as saying. /TISG

