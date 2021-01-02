Home News Covid-19 safety measures: 2 groups on yacht and cruise ship being investigated

Covid-19 safety measures: 2 groups on yacht and cruise ship being investigated

MPA investigating gathering on yacht, STB looking into those on cruise

Photo: Taken from Facebook and Instagram

Hana O

Singapore — Two recent but separate cases of Covid-19 safety measure breaches — one on a yacht and the other on a Royal Caribbean cruise — have sparked investigations by the authorities.

On Saturday (Dec 26), Facebook user Bu Hui Yan posted footage of what appears to be a Christmas party on a yacht at Lazarus Island. A group of about 10 men and women in swimwear, some with Santa hats, could be seen dancing in the stern. No one was wearing a mask.

Photo: FB screengrab / Bu Hui Yan

The footage also showed people on shore presenting a contrast in behaviour as they were wearing face masks.

Photo: FB screengrab / Bu Hui Yan

The post led to members of the online community questioning the lack of social distancing and adherence to Covid-19 safety measures.

Before Dec 28, it was mandatory for gatherings outside and within households to be limited to five people. The number was increased to eight in line with Phase 3 of exiting the Circuit Breaker period.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) announced on Dec 30 that it was alerted to the incident, according to asiaone.com. Investigations are ongoing.

“MPA takes a serious view of any breach of Covid-19 regulations and will not hesitate to take action against such breaches,” said a representative.

“MPA regularly patrols our waters. We urge the public, as well as vessel owners and operators, to be responsible and comply with all Covid-19 safe management measures, including wearing a mask, and adhering to passenger limits onboard pleasure crafts.”

In the other case, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Dec 30 that it was looking into a possible breach of regulations by a group on a Royal Caribbean cruise.

A group of more than 10 men and women were in photos shared on their Instagram accounts. The images, taken on Dec 20 and 21, indicate the group had gathered without masks and did not keep to a one-metre safe distance from one another.

Photo: Instagram screengrab / Valley Seow

A reader tipped off The New Paper on the alleged violations and reported the incident to the STB. The latter’s cruise director, Ms Annie Chang, confirmed it was investigating the gathering.

“The safety of passengers and crew is our priority, and regular onboard inspections are conducted during sailings to ensure compliance with all prevailing safe management measures,” she said to TNP. /TISG

