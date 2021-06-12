- Advertisement -

Singapore – After multiple complaints from an upstairs neighbour regarding the “pungent smell of their cooking”, a family residing at Block 26 Marsiling Drive was told to cook only at three fixed times a day. The family has now hired a lawyer as the accusations from the neighbour continue.

The Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on May 29 that a 61-year-old housewife has had to live with the smell of her neighbour’s cooking.

The woman claimed that the “pungent smell of oily smoke” would often drift up to her apartment, forcing her to close her windows every day to keep the smell and smoke out.

The woman told Shin Min that this had been going on for five to six years despite several complaints to the town council and the police.

During mediation at the Community Mediation Centre, it was agreed that the downstairs neighbour would be allowed to cook only at three fixed times a day, at 10.30 am – 12.30 pm, 4 pm – 6 pm and 8 pm – 10 pm.

Nevertheless, according to the family living downstairs, the woman upstairs would shout from her kitchen window regarding the smell of their cooking.

On one occasion, a family member happened to see the woman swinging a wet mop towards their window to flick water into their flat, reported mustsharenews.com (MS News) on Thursday (Jun 10).

In another incident, the family noticed a “bad smell” in their living room and kitchen for several days, only to discover that a fish head was dangling in front of their window.

As the accusations from their neighbour did not cease, even after mediation, the family has decided to hire a lawyer, reported MS News.

The family hopes to live a normal life without having to follow a certain schedule to cook./TISG

