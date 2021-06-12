Naked man riding motorcycle and climbing car arrested

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 24-year-old man who was reported to have gone around in public areas fully naked on several occasions has been arrested.

The man is said to have walked around naked at Block 212 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Thursday (June 10) at about 5.45 am, the police told The Straits Times.

The man was also seen in a video riding a motorcycle in the nude without a helmet.

The video, which was uploaded by Singaporean actor Suhaimi Yusof on Thursday on Instagram, has been widely shared on social media.

On Friday (June 11), the man was seen walking around naked in a carpark. He was filmed climbing on top of a white vehicle and jumping off it.

He is scheduled to be charged in court on Saturday (June 12) for appearing nude in a public place.

“The man is also being investigated for other offences, such as public nuisance, obscene act in a public place, wilful trespass and possible traffic violations, in other separate incidents reported,” said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The penalty for appearing nude in a public place is up to three months’ jail, up to S$2,000 fine, or both./TISG

