Home News Featured News riding motorcycle and climbing car arrested

Naked man riding motorcycle and climbing car arrested

He is also being investigated for other offences

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 24-year-old man who was reported to have gone around in public areas fully naked on several occasions has been arrested.

The man is said to have walked around naked at Block 212 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Thursday (June 10) at about 5.45 am, the police told The Straits Times.

The man was also seen in a video riding a motorcycle in the without a helmet.

The video, which was uploaded by Singaporean actor Suhaimi Yusof on Thursday on Instagram, has been widely shared on social media.

- Advertisement -

On Friday (June 11), the man was seen walking around naked in a carpark. He was filmed climbing on top of a white vehicle and jumping off it.

He is scheduled to be charged in court on Saturday (June 12) for appearing in a public place.

“The man is also being investigated for other offences, such as public nuisance, obscene act in a public place, wilful trespass and possible traffic violations, in other separate incidents reported,” said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -

The penalty for appearing nude in a public place is up to three months’ jail, up to S$2,000 fine, or both./TISG

Read related: Buck naked biker seen along the PIE and in Eunos

Buck naked biker seen along the PIE and in Eunos

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Circles.Life telco comes under fire for ad that implies hierarchy between Chinese, Malays and Filipinos; company does not apologise

Update In an update, Circles.Life Singapore issued an apology on their Instagram page on Thursday (Jun 10).   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Circles.Life (@circleslifesg) Delbert Stanley Ty, Head of Marketing also added: “We messed up. We’re sorry. Our posts were tone...
View Post
Featured News

‘Badge Lady’ asks that charges against her be dropped, claims there were ‘errors’ in the investigation

Singapore — Phoon Chiu Yoke, or "Badge Lady" as she is called by netizens, has been released on S$8,000 bail after she was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks. The 53-year-old was infamously refusing...
View Post
Featured News

Lim Tean: If petrol duties could be imposed overnight, why do cleaners have to wait till July 2023 for higher pay?

Singapore—After it was announced on Monday (June 7) that the salaries of cleaners will go up from 2023, lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean said there was “no good reason” why it would take so long for the salary hike to...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent