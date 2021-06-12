Home News Featured News Woman asked to pay S$6,550 StarHub bill within a week, claims account...

Woman asked to pay S$6,550 StarHub bill within a week, claims account was hacked and incorrect charges made

She is billed for purchase that can't be traced, she says

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — One woman reached out to netizens for advice after being slapped with a S$6,550.23 bill from StarHub and a lawyer’s letter demanding that she settle it within a week.

In a Facebook post, one Ms Sabby shared that usually her StarHub bill comes to S$500 a month but was double that in December 2020.

Upon checking her bill, she noticed multiple charges to Rovio – the company that sells the Angry Birds game – listed on her StarHub bill. However, upon checking, she realised that the “StarHub billing” option was disabled from her phone, and could only be turned on with her fingerprint.

She claims her account was hacked and incorrect charges made.

Ms Sabby wrote that she was strangely charged S$747.61 for a Google purchase in her phone bill and not in her credit card bill.

“I already called google, google also confirms that those purchases don’t come from my phone number or my google account therefore they cannot refund me the amount as they cannot find anything for my case”, she wrote.

She added that she was advised by Google to reach out to her financial institution. However, when she called DBS Bank, they were unable to help her as her credit card was not billed. The bank told her to contact StarHub, but the latter directed the matter back to Google.

Frustrated, she added that she made a police report, and the police had even come to her house to check their phones but were not able to find any of the purchases.

“I’ve been paying my monthly bill (except for the $747.61) promptly and did not miss any bills before but Starhub simply terminate my bill and all my other bills linked to this account just because I did not made payment of $747.61 and some termination fee which total up that I am owing Starhub is $6550.23,” she wrote.

TISG has reached out to Ms Sabby, StarHub and Google for comment and clarification on the matter. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

