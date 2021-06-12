Home News Featured News Pair who taunted SDA among 4 investigated by for abusive behaviour

Pair who taunted SDA among 4 investigated by police for abusive behaviour

Man challenged female SDA to catch him, then a woman pushed her and stepped on her foot

Safe Distancing Ambassador. Photo: FB screengrab/Chan Chun Sing

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsLaw
- Advertisement -

Singapore—In a press release on Friday (June 11), the announced that four people are being investigated for abusive behaviour against (SDA).

The most unusual of these cases is that of a man and a woman who appear to have teamed up to taunt a female SDA.

They fled after abusing her.

However, they have been identified by investigators.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred on May 26.

An SDA told the police that she was on duty when a man, 54, came up to her in Crawford Lane. He taunted her, pulling down his mask, and challenged her to catch him.

Immediately afterwards, a 25-year-old woman, seemingly a companion of the man, also went up to the SDA and “allegedly pushed her on her shoulder, and stepped on her foot”.

The pair then ran away.

Now identified, they are “assisting with investigations for using criminal force, voluntarily causing hurt, and for flouting safe distancing measures”, the police said.

Under the Penal Code, if the man and woman are convicted of using criminal force, they could be jailed for as long as three months, fined as much as S$1,500, or both.

Moreover, should they be found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, they could be jailed for up to three years, fined as much as S$5,000, or both.

- Advertisement -

The man, who pulled down his mask in front of the SDA, could also be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, if found guilty of breaching safe distancing measures.

The police are also investigating another incident that occurred the day after the SDA was abused at Crawford Lane.

On May 27, a group of men gathered at a void deck in Yishun Street 11 got into a dispute. Police saw the men “allegedly gathering with beer cans strewn across a table beside them”.

When they spoke to the group, one of the men, 39, reportedly wanted to leave, but he was asked by the police to stay. He was then said to have grown belligerent and used vulgarities against the officers.

- Advertisement -

He also punched another man in front of the police. The man was then arrested for using abusive language against a public servant and for causing annoyance whilst drunk.

The man, along with the rest of the group, is being investigated for a breach of safe distancing measures.

The final incident mentioned in the police statement involved a call for assistance from a safe distancing enforcement officer (SDEO) at a food centre along Redhill Lane on Thursday (June 10).

One man was reported to have used abused language against the SDEO after the officer told him he could not eat at the tables.

“When the police officers advised him to refrain from sitting at the table to consume his food, the man purportedly refused to comply and continued to use abusive language towards the SDEO,” the statement says.

The man will be charged in court on Friday (June 11) for the use of abusive language against a public servant.

/TISG

Read also: Woman who hit, ran over safe distancing ambassador’s foot with e-bike gets 1-week jail

Woman who hit, ran over safe distancing ambassador’s foot with e-bike gets 1-week jail

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Suspected Ang Mo Kio cat-slasher arrested

Singapore – A 37-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of cat-slashing incidents in Ang Mo Kio. The Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), an entity under the National Parks Board (NParks), conducted an operation on Tuesday (June...
View Post
Featured News

Circles.Life telco comes under fire for ad that implies hierarchy between Chinese, Malays and Filipinos; company does not apologise

Update In an update, Circles.Life Singapore issued an apology on their Instagram page on Thursday (Jun 10).   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Circles.Life (@circleslifesg) Delbert Stanley Ty, Head of Marketing also added: “We messed up. We’re sorry. Our posts were tone...
View Post
Featured News

‘Badge Lady’ asks that charges against her be dropped, claims there were ‘errors’ in the investigation

Singapore — Phoon Chiu Yoke, or "Badge Lady" as she is called by netizens, has been released on S$8,000 bail after she was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks. The 53-year-old was infamously caught on camera refusing...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent