Man wishes he were a “slightly pretty girl” able to make millions as an escort

Singapore — A 23-year-old man wishes he were a girl.

If he were “a slightly pretty girl”, it would have “extremely easy to make millions”, he wrote in an anonymous Facebook post on popular page NUSWhispers.

“In the past, the one (sic) of the easy way (sic) for a girl to make millions is to become a prostitute”, he added.

On some forum websites, local university girls charge an hourly fee of S$700, he wrote. Younger girls would charge S$1000 an hour, and higher-end escort forums as much as S$5000 an hour.

Even servicing five clients a day, one would make S$5000. Working five days a week, one could earn S$100,000 a month, “possibly out earning some of our ministers and definitely out earning the ‘mediocre people who earn only 500k a year’”.

The man added that with technology, “the possibilities are endless” and the girls do not even need to meet their clients physically.

“Unfortunately as a male, my options are rather limited”, he wrote.

“I don’t look like Brad Pitt, so no girls would pay me for company.”

Even if he worked for a hedge fund, he said, he would only make about S$200,000 to S$500,000 a year by his 30s, which would be rather “mediocre” compared to what those girls made in their 20s.

“Realistically, I would probably work in a regular job, maybe earn my first million by 40 or 30 if I am extremely lucky which is rather sad”, he added.

Netizens who commented on his post suggested that he should not blame his predicament on gender. They also advised him to go for plastic surgery.

