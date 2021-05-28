Lowest number of community cases in 2 weeks recorded on Thursday, but Jem/Westgate cluster now 2nd largest in SG

- Advertisement -

Singapore—In an update to the Covid-19 situation, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday (May 27) that there are 15 new locally transmitted infections—one is a dormitory case and the other 14 are community cases.

This is the lowest number of community cases Singapore has had since May 12.

MOH added that 12 of these infections are linked to previous cases, and all of them have already been placed on quarantine.

However, the other three local cases are unlinked.

There are also nine imported Covid-19 cases, all of them serving stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Seven of the cases are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

This makes a total of 24 new cases of Covid-19.

MOH also said it will add more details concerning the cases in further updates.

With the country’s case total at 61,916 on Wednesday, the additional 24 cases means Singapore’s total is now at 61,940.

The lower number of cases recorded on May 27 notwithstanding, other pandemic-related developments bear watching, including the cluster at Jem/Westgate, which reached 60 cases on May 26.

The cluster is now the second-largest in Singapore, second only to the Changi Airport cluster, which has 108 cases.

The possible source of the JEM/Westgate cluster was identified on Monday (May 24)—a 53-year-old Singaporean cleaner who works at an SHN facility.

Several children are also part of the cluster, including a 6-year-old Singaporean girl and an 11-year-old Singaporean boy, both of them Concord Primary School student.

An 18-year-old Singaporean boy, an ITE College West student, is part of the JEM/Westgate cluster as well.

At present, there are a total of 34 clusters in Singapore, including two new ones: the Hong Ye Group cleaners cluster, with three cases, and the “Case 63708” cluster, also with three cases. This cluster was named after a 15-year-old boy, a Westwood Secondary School confirmed positive on May 24.

Of the current active Covid cases, 282 individuals are experiencing only mild symptoms and are considered clinically well. They are now in isolation in community facilities.

Currently, 242 Covid patients are in hospital, and most have been classified as either stable or improving. Two individuals from this group are in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

A total of 32 people in Singapore have died of Covid-19 complications since the pandemic began last year.

