S’pore doctor spots heart disease surge in men which is linked to Covid-19

Medical professionals are seeing changes in people’s health, and one disturbing change is the increase in the number diagnosed with cardiovascular disease, in the wake of the “new normal” brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Zeng Shanyong of Dr Tan & Partners clinics, has observed this trend, specifically in men, as he writes in the article, A Quick Guide to Cardiovascular Diseases in Men.

“Studies have shown that men over 40 have a near 50-per-cent chance of developing heart disease during their lifetime, and the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore has increased that percentage by a much higher margin,” he said.

In the article Dr Zeng shared with The Independent Singapore, he discusses cdiseases affecting the heart and blood vessels, what doctors term cardiovascular disease.



It is the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 32 per cent of all deaths. In Singapore, it is estimated that 19 people a day die from cardiovascular disease, he said.

“What is worrying is that the rates are only rising,” he said.

This is usually caused by an increase in fatty deposits in blood vessels and an increase in the chances of blood clotting due to such factors as excessive smoking, drinking or reduction in exercise.

“Additional factors such as lifestyle-induced changes in response to the pandemic also contribute to this rise,” Dr Zeng said.

“The advent of working from home and homeschooling has led to the proliferation of easy to use food delivery apps such as FoodPanda and Deliveroo.” “Why cook when you are able to order your favourite meal with a tap of a button? As such, the availability of take-out has skewed diets to include more saturated fats and carbohydrates, often singling out fresh fruits and vegetables.”

People in Singapore have also been leading increasingly sedentary lifestyles during the pandemic because of curbs on sports and other social activities.

Adjusting to the new norm of working from home has also caused a general decline in physical activities such as stair climbing or even walking, he said, noting many people had put on “pandemic pounds”.

How to combat this?

Dr Zeng emphasised that it all depends on perspective because there are Singaporeans who have adopted healthier lifestyles during the pandemic.

Such activities as home cooking have also seen an uptick in the availability of time at home, empowering individuals to regain control of their diets.

Lastly, he advises people to go for regular health screenings as such things as high blood pressure and high cholesterol are often “silent killers” that show no significant symptoms until organ damage occurs.

“In conclusion, cardiovascular disease is a “hidden pandemic” that is commonly overlooked and overshadowed by the Covid-19 crisis. However, with lifestyle changes and regular monitoring, (it) can be treated and prevented,” said Dr Zeng.

Dr Zeng Shanyong graduated from Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, National University of Singapore, in 2010 with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. He subsequently attained his postgraduate qualifications for membership of the Royal College of Physicians (UK) in 2017 and his Master of Medicine in Internal Medicine in 2018. He firmly believes that holistic patient care is at the very heart and soul of his medical practice./TISG

