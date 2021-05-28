Man says he woke up to find topless Indian man in his room

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a strange case of criminal trespassing, one Caleb Tay said that he woke up on Thursday (May 27) to find a topless Indian man in his room.

In a Facebook post recounting the incident, Mr Tay wrote that at 8 am, the stranger entered his home.

Mr Tay, a resident at Braddell View apartment complex, a former Housing and Urban Development Company (HUDC) estate, added that his parents were sleeping in their room while he was asleep in his own room. Upon hearing a loud sound outside, Mr Tay did not think anything of it and regarded it as something having dropped an item onto the floor, or his parents arguing.

“A few seconds later, the topless Indian guy barged into my room. I WAS SO CONFUSED”, he wrote.

- Advertisement -

In his post, he described the man as Indian, “fat” and tattooed. He also added that the man looked to be in his 20s.

Mr Tay added that the man looked angry and went to the window to look out, without responding to any of his questions.

“He slowly strolled out of my room while I was still shouting at him and following him. He eventually he (sic) walked out of our house”, Mr Tay wrote.

No one in his house sustained any injuries, but Mr Tay shared photos of food items strewn across his kitchen floor. He also shared that when he went around the block to see if the man was still there, he saw two police officers who said they were there regarding a break-in.

In response to netizens who asked if his front door was locked, Mr Tay wrote that the main door to the flat was not locked. He added that his brother left for work earlier in the morning and that the family usually does not lock the door when “we have people at home and it WAS safe”.

Mr Tay also added that the man was not armed or masked.

In response to media queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 10E Braddell Hill at around 8.22 am.

A 32-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespass and suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations are still ongoing. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.