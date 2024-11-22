MALAYSIA: In a stunning leap up the ranks, Malaysia has been named the 32nd most beautiful country in the latest U.S. News & World Report featured in a VNExpress article, rising six places from last year’s position.

This impressive ranking places Malaysia ahead of Southeast Asian neighbours like Singapore, the Philippines, and Vietnam, showcasing the nation’s growing international appeal.

Within Southeast Asia, Malaysia is the third most beautiful country, trailing Thailand, which claimed 6th place, and Indonesia, which secured the 27th spot.

Naturally beautiful, culturally diverse

The ranking is based on a global survey of over 17,000 respondents who were asked to evaluate countries on several factors including scenic beauty, the friendliness of locals, adventure opportunities, and culinary experiences.

With its UNESCO World Heritage sites and rich natural reserves, Vietnam saw a notable improvement in the rankings, climbing eight spots to 36th place.

Meanwhile, the top three spots were dominated by countries known for their unique landscapes and rich cultural offerings: Greece took the top position as the most beautiful country, followed closely by New Zealand and Italy.

Malaysia’s rise to the 32nd spot is not only a reflection of its stunning natural beauty but also proof of the country’s vibrant cultural diversity and welcoming atmosphere.

The nation’s diverse landscape ranges from pristine beaches and lush rainforests to the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur and the historic islands of Penang.

Add to that the warm hospitality of its people and Malaysia’s rich heritage, and it’s no surprise the country continues to draw global attention.

Most visited country in SEA

In 2023, Malaysia welcomed nearly 29 million international visitors, making it the most visited destination in Southeast Asia.

This influx of travellers demonstrates the country’s attractiveness, driven by its affordable travel options, diverse tourism offerings, and its growing reputation as a must-visit cultural hub.

From nature lovers seeking adventure in its rainforests to food enthusiasts indulging in the unique flavors of Malaysian cuisine, the country offers something for everyone.

Malaysia’s appeal continues to grow, as demonstrated by its recent recognition in a survey conducted by the American financial website Insider Monkey.

In June, Malaysia was named the most loved country in Asia, further solidifying its position as a favourite among travellers worldwide.

This latest ranking underscores Malaysia’s global stature as a top-tier tourist destination. Its rich history, spectacular landscapes, and unparalleled hospitality continue to captivate the hearts of those who visit, earning it a rightful place among the world’s most beautiful countries.