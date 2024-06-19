Home News

Record-breaking 2.4M travellers crossed land checkpoints during Hari Raya Haji long weekend: ICA

ByJewel Stolarchuk

June 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority reported on Tuesday (18 June) that the number of travellers who passed through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints broke a new record during the Hari Raya Haji long weekend from 13-17 June, with more than 530,000 people passing through customs in a single day.

The authority said in a statement on Facebook: “The record number of travelers, coupled with more car travelers resulted in prolonged traffic tailbacks extending from Malaysia.”

ICA added that the congestion at the two land checkpoints is expected to continue until the end of the June school holidays.

Despite the high volume of travellers, ICA assured the public that its officers remained vigilant in their duties to prevent the entry of smuggled goods and undesirable persons.

To manage the traffic situation effectively, ICA monitors traffic conditions in real-time and adjusts the deployment of officers as needed.

This dynamic approach aims to alleviate congestion and maintain orderly customs processes amidst the surge in traffic.

See also  Singapore actress Nurul Aini uses her Chinese language skills to scam the scammer back over phone prank

The agency urged travellers to check the road conditions before departure and dedicate more time to customs clearance.

ICA said it seeks travellers’ “understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site.” /TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singapore drops to fourth in Global Financial Centres Index, overtaken by Hong Kong

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Commuters who walked along MRT tracks recount being excited while others decry transport price hikes amid latest MRT service outage

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SAF: All 12 servicemen injured in Australia training have received medical care and rejoined their unit

September 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Business Business & Economy

RHB economists say GST hike had minimal impact on consumer spending patterns

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Personal Finance

Quarter of Singaporeans yet to begin retirement planning

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singapore drops to fourth in Global Financial Centres Index, overtaken by Hong Kong

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Commuters who walked along MRT tracks recount being excited while others decry transport price hikes amid latest MRT service outage

September 26, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.