SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority reported on Tuesday (18 June) that the number of travellers who passed through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints broke a new record during the Hari Raya Haji long weekend from 13-17 June, with more than 530,000 people passing through customs in a single day.

The authority said in a statement on Facebook: “The record number of travelers, coupled with more car travelers resulted in prolonged traffic tailbacks extending from Malaysia.”

ICA added that the congestion at the two land checkpoints is expected to continue until the end of the June school holidays.

Despite the high volume of travellers, ICA assured the public that its officers remained vigilant in their duties to prevent the entry of smuggled goods and undesirable persons. To manage the traffic situation effectively, ICA monitors traffic conditions in real-time and adjusts the deployment of officers as needed. This dynamic approach aims to alleviate congestion and maintain orderly customs processes amidst the surge in traffic.

The agency urged travellers to check the road conditions before departure and dedicate more time to customs clearance.

ICA said it seeks travellers’ “understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site.” /TISG