KOREA: According to Soompi, BLACKPINK’s Rosé has broken new ground for K-pop in the United Kingdom!

On Oct 25 (local time), the U.K.’s Official Charts—often seen as the British counterpart to the U.S. Billboard charts—revealed that Rosé’s latest collaborative single with Bruno Mars, “APT.,” entered the Official Singles Chart at No. 4.

Historic achievement

This accomplishment marks a historic achievement for Rosé, setting a new benchmark as the highest-ranking female K-pop artist on the Official Singles Chart, including group performances.

In addition to this chart entry, “APT.” reached No. 1 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart this week and also debuted at No. 3 on the Official Singles Sales Chart.

Rosé previously made waves on the Official Singles Chart three years ago, becoming the first female K-pop solo artist to ever appear on it when her debut solo single, “On The Ground,” landed at No. 43.

Congratulations to Rosé on setting another remarkable record!

Catchy music

YG Entertainment formed the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK.

They debuted in 2016 and quickly gained international recognition for their catchy music, powerful performances, and stylish visuals. Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie are the group’s four members.

The group is known for their “girl crush” concept, which emphasizes confidence, independence, and strong female energy.

Their songs frequently have provocative lyrics, strong beats, and appealing hooks. Among their most well-known songs are “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” and “Pink Venom.”

Unique vocal style

Rosé, also known as Park Chae-young, is a talented singer and dancer from BLACKPINK. Born in New Zealand to Korean parents, she spent her early years in Australia before moving to South Korea to pursue her music career. Known for her unique vocal style and captivating stage presence, Rosé has quickly become a beloved member of BLACKPINK. Her smooth vocals and powerful high notes have earned her recognition as one of the best female vocalists in K-pop.