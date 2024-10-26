In the Hood

Shrinkflation: Diners are saying KFC chicken pieces are smaller than condiment packets

October 26, 2024

SINGAPORE: Over the past week, a couple of netizens online have complained that the chicken pieces at KFC have shrunk, though prices have not.

A Facebook user named Kenneth Tan posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page a photo of the breakfast he ordered at the popular fast food chain, where the piece of chicken isn’t very big.

He held a packet of chili sauce beside the chicken piece, and the condiment packet was even longer.

For comparison’s sake, Mr Tan also posted a photo of the image of the meal offer, which showed a chicken piece that was significantly bigger, even longer than the diameter of the pancakes in the meal, quite unlike the meal Mr Tan was served.

FB screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE/ Kenneth Tan

The post author wrote that he was unsurprised that KFC has “so few customers,” and asked whether he received a chicken nugget rather than an actual chicken piece.

A number of commenters on Mr Tan’s post wrote that they noticed the same, not only with KFC but also with other fast food companies such as Burger King.

However, the majority of commenters took KFC to task for what they perceived as smaller portions of its food servings.

“Even the original chicken seems to be smaller than before, for a price at $4.35 per piece,” wrote one.

Another noted that its takeaway mashed potato and coleslaw are only half the size they used to be.

“Everything about KFC has shrunk. Not worth it,” a Facebook user wrote.

In a Reddit Singapore thread, another netizen posted a photo of a chicken drumstick that was roughly the same length as a chili sauce packet.

Reddit screengrab/ u/NappyPika

The post author asked, “How’s everyone’s experience with shrinkflated food / fast food / restaurant 😅?”

One commenter wrote that the only thing he still enjoys are the S$5 combo specials available on weekdays, and other than that, prices at KFC have gotten expensive.

However, a Reddit user answered by saying that the S$5 bowl has “shrunk like 20 per cent from the last time” and that their rice buckets, which used to be meal-sized, are now only snack-sized.

“Visit every other fast food chain and you will be surprised their chicken is all bigger than KFC’s,” wrote another.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Tan, as well as to KFC, for further comment or updates. /TISG

Read also: “So-called butter” — Diner shocked at tiny pieces of butter served at $41M Tampines coffee shop; says “shrinkflation had seriously set in Singapore”

