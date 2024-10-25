SINGAPORE: Researchers at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have created miniature soft robots, roughly the size of a grain, capable of being controlled by magnetic fields to deliver drugs with unprecedented precision. This innovation could pave the way for more effective therapies, potentially revolutionizing the way certain medical treatments are administered.

The research team, based at NTU’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering (MAE), has demonstrated how these tiny robots can carry up to four different drugs, releasing them in specific, programmable sequences and doses. This advancement, published in the scientific journal *Advanced Materials*, marks a significant leap forward in the field of medical robotics.

Earlier generations of small-scale robots were able to transport a maximum of three drugs but lacked the ability to control the order in which they were released. The new NTU-developed robots overcome this limitation, offering enhanced functionality that could lead to more precise treatment outcomes while reducing side effects for patients.

These soft robots are controlled externally through magnetic fields, allowing them to navigate complex environments within the body, including tight spaces. The NTU team has been working on magnetically guided robots for some time, previously demonstrating their capacity to ‘swim’ and grip small objects. However, this latest development focuses on targeted drug delivery, which could be particularly useful in treating conditions that require localized and controlled doses of medication.

This technological breakthrough holds promise for improving therapeutic interventions, offering more personalized and efficient treatment options, and potentially transforming the future of healthcare.