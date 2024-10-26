KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, on Oct 25, the UK Music Video Awards 2024 honoured some of the industry’s most innovative talents, with BTS’ RM taking home awards for Best Production Design and Alternative Video International for his music video LOST!

This dual recognition delighted fans, as RM celebrated the moment on Instagram, marking a significant milestone in his artistic path.

May 24, 2024, saw the release of LOST! derived from his second studio album and lead single for Right Place, Wrong Person.

It delves into themes of self-improvement and disillusionment. The song’s introspective lyrics, including “I thought that I was special and we would be together, but I’ve never been so wrong.

Now I’m lost, lost, lost, lost,” resonates with listeners facing the challenges of expectation and self-realization.

RM’s emotive delivery and whimsical yet upbeat sound create a powerful contrast that draws listeners into his reflective journey.

Self-acceptance and identity

Directed by Aube Perrie, the video for LOST! beautifully visualizes the song’s themes.

It portrays multiple versions of RM navigating a surreal landscape, each representing different facets of his personality as they search for self-balance.

The video’s symbolic environment, filled with whimsical and reflective elements, mirrors the complex path of self-acceptance and identity.

The video, also recognised for its cinematography at the Berlin Commercial Awards, showcases the skill of Director of Photography Sehoon Jang and the creative direction of San Yawn, alongside RM, Audrey Kang, David H. Lee, and others.

Their combined talent brought dynamic visuals to life, using light and shadow to reflect RM’s emotional landscape.

LOST! reinforces RM’s reputation as an artist who seamlessly blends music with striking visual storytelling, securing his place as a trailblazer in both realms.

BTS member

RM, also known as Kim Nam-joon, is the talented leader, main rapper, and songwriter of the globally renowned boy group BTS.

Born on Sept 12, 1994, in Seoul, South Korea, RM has been passionate about music since a young age.

He started his career in the underground Korean hip-hop scene before joining Big Hit Entertainment and debuting as a member of BTS in 2013.