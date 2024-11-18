MEXICO CITY, MEXICO: In a groundbreaking achievement, Sandra Lim Shue Hui, 23, has ended Malaysia’s 54-year Miss Universe drought by securing a coveted spot in the top 30 at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

In a report from NST, competing among 125 contestants in Mexico City, Lim’s remarkable achievement marks a historic moment for the country, as the last time Malaysia saw a semifinalist was in 1970 when Josephine Wong made it to the Top 15.

Sandra Lim Shue Hui

A talented actress, model, and martial artist, Lim’s success was widely anticipated due to her consistent performance and dedication.

Her journey to the pageant crown, however, was far from smooth. Just days before the competition, Lim sustained a head injury while filming a movie.

“Two days before ‘pageant week’, I hit my head on the pavement and started bleeding,” she recalls. “I was so worried I might faint.”

Despite the injury, Lim pushed through the pain, balancing her film commitments with intensive pageant preparations. “This month alone, I stayed up late for four to five days preparing for this event.

That determination is what I want to showcase to the world. Whatever we aim for, as long as we put our heart and soul into it, we can achieve it,” she said, embodying the spirit of resilience.

A popular favourite

Lim, who hails from Selangor, was crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 on Sept 7, quickly emerging as a popular favourite for the title.

Her performance at the Miss Universe 2024 competition further solidified her place in pageant history.

A standout moment came when she showcased a national costume inspired by the legendary Puteri Walinong Sari, designed by renowned local designer Ezuwan Ismail. The costume received global acclaim, spotlighting Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.

While the title of Miss Universe 2024 was awarded to Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer, Lim’s achievement is a monumental milestone for Malaysia, ending decades of anticipation and setting a new standard for future contestants.

This victory not only marks a personal triumph for Lim but also highlights the growing recognition of Malaysia on the global pageant stage.