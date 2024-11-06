KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Home Ministry has announced a freeze on issuing new foreign worker quotas, following a directive to cap the total number of foreign workers at 2.5 million by December.

As of now, the country has 2.41 million foreign workers, leaving only about 90,000 available slots before reaching this limit.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed the decision during a town hall dialogue with the ministry.

He reported by MalayMail that the cap aligns with the country’s overall workforce target of 17 million, as determined by the Ministry of Economy.

To manage this target, the Home Ministry has paused approving new foreign worker applications since September.

“The ceiling for foreign workers is in place to ensure a balanced workforce, and with the number currently standing at 2.41 million, we have just under 100,000 slots left before hitting the 2.5 million threshold,” said Saifuddin.

“As such, the Home Ministry has decided to freeze new foreign worker quotas for the time being,” he added.

The freeze

Despite the freeze, the government will continue to assess demand in key sectors—agriculture, plantation, manufacturing, construction, and services—through quarterly reviews.

Notably, Saifuddin highlighted that the agriculture and plantation industries face significant labour shortages, even under the current cap.

“While some sectors have reached a sufficient number of workers, the agriculture and plantation industries are still grappling with shortages,” he explained.

“Discussions are ongoing with relevant ministries, including the Plantation and Commodities Ministry, to address these gaps,” he added.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani previously pointed out the urgent need for additional workers in the plantation sector, particularly to meet the growing demand in palm oil and rubber production.

A balancing act

To tackle these shortages, Saifuddin confirmed that the Home Ministry, in collaboration with the Human Resources Ministry, will work closely with regulatory agencies to verify labour needs before any new foreign worker applications are approved.

This process will ensure that the demand is genuine and in line with the industry’s specific needs.

In the interim, Saifuddin noted that the remaining 100,000 available slots could potentially be filled through existing applications that have not yet been processed or by rehiring workers who had previously been employed under the foreign worker program.

The freeze is part of Malaysia’s broader effort to manage foreign labour inflows while addressing the pressing workforce gaps in critical sectors.

The government remains committed to balancing the need for foreign workers with the employment needs of the local population.