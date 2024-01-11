Home News

Malaysia and Singapore agree to collaborate on the Special Economic Zone development

ByMary Alavanza

January 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to collaborate on the Special Economic Zone development in the southern Malaysian state of Johor. The goal of this initiative is to attract investments and facilitate the movement of goods and people between the two countries, Yahoo Finance reports.

The agreement, aimed at fostering economic growth, includes plans for a comprehensive pact covering areas such as renewable energy and streamlining business procedures from approvals to border clearances. Malaysia’s Economy Minister, Rafizi Ramli, emphasised the potential for cross-border trade enhancement and economic benefits for both nations through the SEZ.

The signing ceremony for the agreement took place in Johor, attended by the leaders of Malaysia and Singapore.

According to the statement, Singapore was the second-largest foreign investor in Johor from Jan to Jun 2022, contributing approximately 70% of the state’s total foreign direct investment in manufacturing.

Earlier on the same day, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong celebrated the completion of a connecting span for a 4-kilometre (2.5-mile) light rail link between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

See also  Obamas waltz with 106-year-old, Lee Hsien Loong has warm moment with Samsui woman, while Najib...

The project, estimated to cost around 10 billion ringgit ($2.2 billion), is expected to ease traffic congestion on the causeway, one of the world’s busiest land crossings. The rail link is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

This collaboration is significant as thousands of Malaysians commute daily to Singapore for work and school./TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Home News

MAS announces 42 finalists for the 2024 Global FinTech Hackcelerator and FinTech Excellence Awards

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

S’poreans wonder if Grab’s full return to office is a ‘retrenchment exercise’ or ‘indirect layoffs’

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

S’poreans shocked & dismayed at clinic that provided teleconsultations lasting 1 minute or even less

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Sports

Netball: Singapore Vandas bounce back to Asian Championship glory, eyeing SEA Games crown

October 28, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Property

Property analysts: Upcoming Tampines Street 95 units price to start over S$1,600 psf

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s biomedical sector boosts manufacturing output in September

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China’s child trafficker who sold 17 children sentenced to death

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.